Verizon Communications (VZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What … – Yahoo Finance









In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $38.05, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 2.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.93 billion, up 1.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $138.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.65% and +0.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower within the past month. Verizon Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Verizon Communications is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.5, which means Verizon Communications is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Tech stocks were extending their recent recovery on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ surging 1.74%. The good news, according to Wedbush’s Daniel Ives – a 5-star analyst rated in the top 2% of the Street’s stock pros – is the development of a tech rally that is anticipated to conclude the year on a bullish note. Ives doesn’t hesitate to explain his stance, writing in a recent note on the situation and prospects for tech stocks: “We see tech stocks rallying into year-end as the new tech bull ma

Jassy reportedly told staff: "It's past the time to disagree and commit."

VinFast stock snapped a six-day winning streak, hard. Shares fell 43.8% Tuesday, wiping out about $90 billion in market value.

In a recent episode of "The Ramsey Show," renowned radio host and personal finance expert Dave Ramsey delivered a straightforward message to a young woman from Orlando, Florida. Ramsey bluntly stated, "Ouch. You've screwed yourself. You've really made yourself a mess." This response came after the woman, identified as 28-year-old Selena, shared her recent financial decision to withdraw $26,000 from her 403(b) retirement account to fund a down payment for home construction, with the intention of

SHANGHAI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China has defended its business practices after U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said American firms had told her it had become "uninvestible," highlighting a trend of global investors turning away from assets in the world's second-largest economy. The commerce secretary is the latest Biden administration official to visit China in a bid to strengthen communications, particularly on economics and defense, amid concern that friction between the two superpower could spiral out of control. She insists the United States does not want to decouple from China but her comment on the difficulties U.S. businesses face has shone a harsh light on trade and investment flows between the geopolitical rivals.

The golden age of wage growth may be over, according to a new ZipRecruiter survey.

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Walmart is asking some of its 16,000 pharmacists across the U.S. to voluntarily take pay cuts by reducing their working hours in a bid to lower costs, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The cuts, which haven't been previously reported and are aimed at pharmacists in higher wage brackets, highlight the new pressures at Walmart pharmacies, where shoppers are lining up to buy weight-loss drugs that drag on profits, despite their high price. Walmart also has agreed to pay $3.1 billion as its share of an opioid-related legal settlement, which is adding to its legal costs this year.

What good is an S&P 500's company's plump dividend if its stock price collapses? Not much. Seven S&P 500 stocks with juicy 5.5% dividend yields or higher, including consumer staple Walgreens Boots Alliance, Crown Castle and Verizon, dropped so much this year they already erased their annual dividends, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

The market rally had a bullish session, as the major indexes reclaimed key levels. Tesla and Nvidia led stocks flashing buy signals.

Apple had a good day Tuesday, along with other market leaders. Anticipation is building for Apple's Sept. 12 event, where it is expected to announce new products, including the iPhone 15 and new Apple watches. On Tuesday Apple stock shot up more than 2%, and the Relative Strength Rating for Apple stock jumped from 83 to 85.

Buffett's company has sold stocks and amassed cash, signaling he expects a recession and plans to scoop up the bargain assets that emerge, Steve Hanke says.

The largest dividend-payers in the energy sector of the S&P 1500 include oil and gas producers and pipeline companies.

(Reuters) -A U.S. judge has rejected Burger King's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that it cheated hungry customers by making its Whopper sandwich appear larger than it actually is. U.S. District Judge Roy Altman in Miami said Burger King must defend against a claim that its depiction of Whoppers on in-store menu boards mislead reasonable customers, amounting to a breach of contract. Customers in the proposed class action accused Burger King of portraying burgers with ingredients that "overflow over the bun," making it appear the burgers are 35% larger and contain more than double the meat than the chain serves.

As the chairman of O’Leary Ventures and a star on the reality TV show “Shark Tank,” Kevin O’Leary has seen a lot of business triumphs and blunders. But what’s been happening to Bud Light lately still strikes him as unprecedented. In a recent interview with Fox Business, O’Leary said that Bud Light's situation is unheard of in the beer industry. “Beer brands take decades to build and usually are fighting [for] 1% to 2% share per year by spending hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising,” he

A federal court on Tuesday swatted down the SEC's reasoning for denying one such products. It was one of the most widely anticipated rulings this year.

Shares of Broadcom, Nvidia, and AMD are rising Tuesday as the sector looks to regain favor with investors.

Starting the year 2021 at 2 a share, AMC stock skyrocketed 36-fold to an all-time high of 72.62 on June 2 that same year. AMC stock started the year at 27.20 (before the reverse split) and ended at 4.07 , a miserable loss of 85%. Since then, AMC's drama in the stock market today has continued.

Despite their $30,000+ price, Nvidia's H100 GPUs are a hot commodity — to the point where they are typically back-ordered. Earlier this year, Google Cloud announced the private preview launch of its H100-powered A3 GPU virtual machines, which combines Nvidia's chips with Google's custom-designed 200 Gpbs Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs). Now, at its Cloud Next conference, Google announced that it will launch the A3 into general availability next month.We'll have to see if Google Cloud wil

(Bloomberg) — HP Inc. reduced its full-year cash flow and profit outlook, saying a rebound in the market for personal computers will take longer than expected. The shares declined about 5.5% in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Vets 69,000 Intern Applicants to Find Next Math GeniusesPutin Agrees to Visit China in First Trip Since Arrest WarrantWhat to Do With a 45-Story Skyscraper and No TenantsCrypto Scores Landmark US Legal Win With Grayscale ETF RulingSingapore Money Launderin

