Top 3 New Web3 Gaming projects to look out for in 2023 – Esports.net News









We’re nearly drawing January to a close and wow has 2023 already been crazy for the Web3 industry. We’ve seen Cryptocurrencies resurge in price from their low points that saw off the “Crypto winter” of 2022.

All the negatives aside from last year, and with the prosperous outlook on Web3 for 2023, there are a whole new batch of projects to look forward to in this upcoming new year. Whilst projects from 2022 and the years before that will be rolling out updates, we think it’s only right you get to know some of the new kids on the blockchain.

Be sure to do your own research past this article if you are thinking of getting involved with some of the projects and crypto games we mention below. It’s always best to have a good understanding of anything related to Web3 before investing your hard earned time and money into them!

@ Metacade

Our first pick of top Web3 gaming projects for 2023 is Metacade. This project was announced last year with the presale phase for their native $MCADE being well underway since December last year. Millions have already been poured into this new prospect and for good reasoning too!

Metacade is looking to change the gaming community on the blockchain list. Avid gamers will be aware of Steam and Epic Games Store, the 2 most popular platforms currently for Web2 gamers. Now imagine that for Web3 gaming and you have Metacade…

Players are able to post reviews, their highscores, forums, chat and play their favourite games like never before through the Metacade platform. The developers of this project have an extremely promising White Paper that gives a thorough and transparent breakdown of what to expect from this new project.

Currently there are a whole host of giveaways currently live on the Metacade socials in anticipation for its full release. Expect the platform to be live in Q2 of this year, with Crypto exchanges listing their token in Q1 of this year once the token is set live! By Q2 of 2024 the Metacade project will be fully released with gamer’s having the responsibility placed in their hands to govern the platform at this point!

Until then though, be sure to check out the Metacade social channels, take a look at the presale/giveaways currently live and familiarise yourself more with what is to come on their website.

Gamers of all natures will really vibe with the presentation of Metacade as their artwork and marketing is paying homage to the classic 8-bit gaming we all know and love from the 90s and early 2000s.

@ UFO Gaming

The UFO phenomena has made its way onto the blockchain it seems…

UFO Gaming is the new gaming experience you may not have heard of, and I’m happy to introduce you if this happens to be the case. UFO are a Web3 gaming studio looking to revolutionize gaming on the blockchain. While a fairly standard pledge from most up and coming teams, we feel UFO Gaming are going to leave a positive mark on the gaming space.

Currently on their site, they have a total of 3 games being marketed on their site. They are:

All of these games are space themed, a given considering the name of the organisation promoting and developing them. They all also feature the fundamental features of Web3 games such as:

Play-To-Earn game modes

The title from the above list we really feel that will resonate the most with gamers in 2023 is “Horizon Apex”. Adopting Esports modestly as this game could be the equivalent of a blockchain Apex Legends, a game enjoyed by millions worldwide on both console and PC.

When you integrate the lucrative features of Web3 gaming, with such an action packed Battle Royale style game that is Horizon Apex it can only be imagined the limits that will be pushed in terms of gameplay, fanbase and competitiveness.

“UFO has become a known brand within the eSports industry and plans on scaling further in order to capture a larger viewership and customer base.”

So far the Staking options via UFO Gaming are proving lucrative as their site states to offer 40% APY on staked $UFO tokens. Over $2 million has been staked with this number set to grow! Check it out and learn more.

They have an NFT staking guide video on their site so be sure to familiarize yourself with the project and their staking processes before investing!

@ Yesports

Our 3rd and final pick is a new Web3 Gaming event/conference that has just been announced! It is called “The Convergence 2023” and has some of the biggest names in Web3 and Esports backing it since its initial announcement.

Branded as the “The largest web3 gaming to esports event” there is a lot to look forward to with this new project. It has been brought to us by Yesports, a company a part of the infamous Polygon Network many blockchain gamers have grown to become familiar with by now.

Ticket registration is now live for this event andit will be live streamed via social media making it extremely exclusive. So far it has received backing from:

To get the full list of those backing The Convergence 2023 event so far, visit their official site.

Whilst being a 3 part conference, this event is spread over 2 months and is done online. The following agenda has been set out:

It does not stop there though as the event’s site has also listed an exclusive “Collectibles” page, showing that a Yesports Collectibles Marketplace will soon be available.

For those reading who are interested in NFTs and collectibles of that nature, you can request early access to this feature.

Yesports is the largest Web3 Esports engagement platform that will be at the forefront of the competitive gaming saga that is soon to disrupt the blockchain. Esports as an industry has grown into a multi billion dollar industry and will continue its growth into Web3.

Whilst it is good to remain skeptical, you cannot help but be excited for what is to come within this niche part of gaming, especially when you consider how successful and popular competitive Web3 gaming has already proven to be with the likes of Farcana, EV.io and Axie Infinity review to name a few…

There we have our top 3 picks for 2023. Be sure to check out all of our nominations and see for yourself what they have to offer.

As always be responsible when investing in anything related to Web3, and always do thorough research!

Happy gaming!

