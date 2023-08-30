Transfer of Authority of 5-4 ADAR Battalion from 174th ADA Brigade … – DVIDS









Photo By Spc. Yesenia Cadavid | U.S. Army Col. Bruce Bredlow, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, salutes during a transfer of authority ceremony Aug. 2 in Katterbach Kaserne, Germany. The authority of 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, was transferred to 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade from 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. The 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade was activated nearly a year ago on October 6, 2022, to serve as the brigade headquarters under 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command for all U.S. Army Missile and Air Defense units in Europe. Previously, rotational national guard brigades including 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade from Ohio served as the brigade headquarters. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid) see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany – The 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade assumed responsibility of 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Maneuver Short Range Air Defense from the 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Ohio Army National Guard in a ceremony today in Ansbach, Germany. The 52D ADA Brigade provides Integrated Air Missile Defense Capabilities to the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Army Europe-Africa, U.S. European Command, NATO and partners. The brigade focuses on Integrated Air Missile Defense Capabilities, direct support to the combined land forces combatant commander, V Corps.

“The alignment of 5-4 ADAR (M-SHORAD) underneath the 52D ADA Active-Duty Brigade, is a historic development for USAREUR-AF and the Air Defense Artillery Corps,” said Col. Bruce Bredlow, 52D ADA Brigade Commander as, until now, the 5-4 ADAR Battalion (M-SHOARD) fell under rotational National Guard ADA brigades.

“Notwithstanding the phenomenal leadership provided by these respective National Guard Brigades” said Bredlow, “the biggest challenge that the unit experienced was continuity as each new rotation required learning to work with new leadership within new organizations.”

The creation of an active duty brigade to take on this leadership role was promised by President Joe Biden at the NATO Summit in Madrid in June 2022. The 52D ADA Brigade was activated on October 6, 2022, making it the newest active-duty air defense artillery brigade.

“52D ADA would like to thank the 174th ADA BDE,” continued Bredlow, “and all previous rational brigade headquarters, for leading these air defense units in the unique mission of air defense in Europe. We hope 174th has a good trip back to Ohio and we look forward to witnessing their future successes.”

5-4 ADAR is headquartered in Ansbach and supports ADA missions on the Eastern Flank.

The ceremony consisted of several events including a transfer of authority ceremony, officer professional development/ non-commissioned officer development meetings, a Brigade Run, and an official patching ceremony in which Soldiers in 5-4 ADAR will now wear the Shoulder Sleeve Insignia of 52d ADA Brigade.

5-4 ADAR is in the process of fielding the new maneuver-short range air defense systems which are replacing the legacy Avenger short range air defense systems. The M-SHORADs bring more capability, particularly maneuverability, that will help better support maneuver units.

52D ADA BDE assumes responsibility of 5-7 ADAR on 30 August 2023. In the near future 52D ADA BDE will be activating the 1-57 short range air defense battalion. 52D ADA BDE is rapidly expanding and increasing Integrated Air and Missile Defense Capability in the European theater.

