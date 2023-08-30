Elon Musk Triggers Surprise 5,000% Bitcoin Rival Crypto Price Surge – Forbes

Tesla
The bitcoin price has been left in the dust by a handful of so-called memecoins in recent weeks as traders pile into viral cryptocurrencies that are designed to climb with the amount of attention they get.
Now, a new cryptocurrency linked to the milady non-fungible token (NFT) collection has seen its price rocket 5,000% after Musk posted a meme to Twitter that featured one of the NFT avatars.
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has previously helped the bitcoin price climb with his from-the-hip … [+]
“There is no meme, I love you,” the text on the anime-style image Musk posted to Twitter read, with the price of the newly-created milady meme coin climbing sharply in the 24 hours since.
The milady meme coin has a total supply of 888 trillion according to its website, with 1% “airdropped to all pepe and milady NFT holders.”
Various viral memecoins, including the Pepe the frog-based pepe and dogecoin-inspired floki, have seen huge rallies in recent weeks, helped by a shock Binance announcement.
The milady meme coin, a bitcoin rival linked to an NFT collection, has seen a huge price rally after … [+]
The milady maker NFT collection was pushed to the top of the NFT marketplace OpenSea’s trending section with the “floor” price—the lowest price for any NFT in a collection—surging to almost $14,000 before falling back.
The milady NFT collection—made up of 10,000 profile picture NFTs in what’s described as a “neochibi aesthetic inspired by street style tribes”—saw price volatility last year after its creator was linked to a Twitter account that had shared racist and abusive tweets.
