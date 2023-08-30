Crypto Price Today Live: Bitcoin, Ethereum dip marginally; Solana tanks 9%, Cardano 4% – The Economic Times

Did you Know?
SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.
Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani said his three children — daughter Isha and sons Akash and Anant — will be inducted on the board as non-executive directors. He will continue as chairman and managing director for another five years, he announced at the RIL annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday.
A trading platform dedicated to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is currently witnessing a flood of public offerings on surging demand from rich individual domestic investors with the risk appetite for such small issuances.
Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
NSE
BSE
POWERED BY
Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)
8%
OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN
27%
OFF
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver, with Starter Kit)
25%
OFF
Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)
20%
OFF
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier
44%
OFF
GoPro HERO9 Action Camera with Free Enduro Rechargeable Battery – Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Video 20MP Photos 1080p, Dual Screen (2 Year Warranty on Camera)
48%
OFF
Why follow tips? Choose your winners rationally in 3 simple steps!
Trending Now
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Top Searched Companies
Most Searched IFSC Codes
Top Definitions
Top Prime Articles
Top Videos
Top Story Listing
Top Performing MF
Top Slideshow
Follow us on:
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Stories you might be interested in
Home Latest News Crypto Price Today Live: Bitcoin, Ethereum dip marginally; Solana tanks 9%, Cardano...