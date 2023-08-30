Roblox Corp shares fall on wider-than-expected loss – Reuters









The Roblox logo is displayed on a banner, to celebrate the company's IPO, on the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Acquire Licensing Rights

Nov 9 (Reuters) – Roblox Corp (RBLX.N) reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the gaming platform spent more on hiring and its infrastructure, overshadowing solid user growth and sending its shares down 17%.

Growth has been slowing in the videogame sector this year as more people step outdoors and reserve spending for essential items in the face of the highest inflation in decades.

The company's loss ballooned to 50 cents per share in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 13 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 35 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

That was mostly due to a 40% surge in total costs at Roblox that is among the key metaverse players and has a much younger audience than most major gaming companies.

The company will continue to hire but "not quite at the same rate of hiring next year," said Chief Financial Officer Michael Guthrie on a call with analysts. Earlier in the day, social media giant Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) announced a 13% cut to its workforce, following similar moves by Snap Inc (SNAP.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Netflix Inc (NFLX.O).

Revenue grew 2% to $517.7 million in the reported quarter, and bookings were up 10% to $701.7 million.

Bookings refer to Roblox's virtual currency Robux that players buy that can be used upgrade players' avatars by buying in-game items such as clothing, pet, collectibles or accessories.

The gaming company said it changed the period of estimated paying user life to 28 months from 25 months, which resulted in a $111 million drop in revenue during the reporting quarter. It also resulted in lower costs by $25.5 million.

Average daily active users (DAUs) were 58.8 million at end of the Sept. quarter, up 24% from last year.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh V and Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

New Zealand said on Tuesday it would introduce legislation for a digital services tax on large multinational companies from 2025 after talks for a global rollout did not reach consensus at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2023 Reuters. All rights reserved

source







