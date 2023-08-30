Top Tesla News of the Week [Video] – Not a Tesla App

Join us as we take a look back at this week’s top Tesla stories. From improvements to emergency braking to low mode regenerative braking, we’ve got you covered. So sit back, relax, and get ready to dive into the week’s most talked-about topics.
View our week in review video below or scroll through the top stories of the week.
Tesla has made some subtle but significant changes to its owner’s manual for the 2023.12 software update, revealing improvements to the Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system. These changes include the ability for AEB to function while the vehicle is in reverse and an increased operational speed range. The latest improvements reflect Tesla’s continued commitment to enhancing the safety and performance of its vehicles.
Thanks to a reader named Randall, who brought the changes to our attention. The latest 2023.12 software update includes these improvements outlined in the updated Tesla owner’s manual. Previously, the manual described AEB as being designed to reduce the impact of frontal collisions. But, as of the 2023.12 owner’s manual, which was released a couple days ago, … Read More
Tesla has introduced notable upgrades to its Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system in a recent FSD Beta update. Initially, FSD Beta 11.3, which only went out to Tesla employees, included a significant update to Tesla’s automatic emergency braking.
However, when FSD Beta 11.3.1 was released to public testers, the release notes significantly differed from the employee version, leaving some uncertainty regarding the status of AEB enhancements. Read More
Tesla has updated their app to version 4.20.69, introducing a much-anticipated trip-planning feature. With this addition, Tesla owners can plan a trip through the app and send it directly to their car. This guide will walk you through the new features, limitations, and other updates in this release.
To use the Trip Planner simply go to the location section of the Tesla app, tap on “navigate,” and input your destination. The app will then find Superchargers along the route, give an ETA, show how much to charge at each charger, display the state of your car’s battery, and plot the route on a map. Read More
We reported last week that one of our users temporarily saw release notes for what appears to be an upcoming release in their Tesla app.
One of the features the user saw was an upcoming UI change to the Power Meter in the vehicle.
Another change the user saw was the reintroduction of low regen mode. The low regen mode makes it easier for drivers to adapt to the regenerative braking system (RBS) unique to electric and hybrid cars. However, it may result in reduced range and increased brake usage. Read More
Thanks to one of our readers, it looks like we have a look at an upcoming change to Tesla’s power meter. The power meter, an essential element of the UI, provides drivers with real-time information on power usage and regenerative braking.
Tesla accidently displayed this feature in their app before fixing it a few hours later.
Over the years, Tesla has made several changes to the power meter’s design to improve driver experience. Early versions of the meter featured a thin green and black line. However, recent updates increased the line’s thickness to enhance visibility. Now, the latest UI update appears to strike a balance between these designs. Read More
Tesla’s latest Impact Report, which focuses on the company’s sustainability and safety initiatives, has provided updated data on the performance of its Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta and Autopilot systems. The new numbers illustrate the significant improvements in road safety when these advanced technologies are utilized.
According to the Impact Report, FSD Beta users now have 0.31 accidents per 1 million miles, showcasing the effectiveness of Tesla’s ADAS technology. In addition, Teslas with Autopilot engaged demonstrate even better safety performance, with only 0.18 accidents per 1 million miles. These impressive statistics highlight the potential for autonomous systems to drastically reduce accident rates compared to the industry average of 1.53 accidents per 1 million miles. Read More
Tesla owners often are asked about the lifespan of their vehicle’s battery and whether it will need to be replaced. However, based on over a decade of real-world data, Tesla confidently states that battery replacement is not a concern for most customers. On average, Tesla batteries degrade by a mere 12% after 200,000 miles (321,868 km) of usage, which outperforms many expectations.
The impressive durability of Tesla batteries has been demonstrated through the company’s consistent investment in research and development. As a result, Tesla has consistently pushed the limits of battery technology, ensuring that their electric vehicles remain at the forefront of the industry regarding performance and sustainability. Read More
Tesla has released its 2022 impact report, more than 200 pages detailing the company’s progress towards sustainability goals and environmental impact. The report showcases Tesla’s impressive achievements in renewable energy, emissions reduction, and transparency.
According to the report, Tesla’s global Supercharger network was powered by 100% renewable energy in 2022, achieved through on-site resources and annual renewable matching. This impressive feat demonstrates Tesla’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact and promoting sustainability. Read More
Tesla vehicles are known for their cutting-edge technology, making the driving experience enjoyable and efficient. In this article, we will delve into Tesla tips and tricks that can further enhance your experience. While some of these tips may be specific to the Model 3 and Model Y, many are applicable across the Tesla lineup.
While on Autopilot, you can tap the speedometer to set the maximum Autopilot speed to your current speed. This is useful if you want to maintain your current speed without manually adjusting it. Read More
Tesla’s official Instagram account in Hong Kong recently posted their recommended audio settings for their electric vehicles, causing some confusion. Many wonder why these settings differ from the preprogrammed settings and why they vary between the Model 3, Model 3 Performance, and Model Y.
Tesla Hong Kong’s post was to promote the vehicle’s immersive ten speakers system. It outlined specific audio settings for different car models, which appear to diverge from the factory settings. This raised questions among users about the rationale behind this discrepancy and whether these new settings are “official” recommendations. Read More
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology continues to reach new heights, as the company announced during its latest earnings call that it has now crossed over 150 million miles driven using the FSD beta. CEO Elon Musk emphasized this number’s exponential growth and data’s importance in refining the technology. Read More
Tesla has made notable changes to its flagship Model S and Model X. The yoke is now a special order, and the prices have been adjusted again.
Tesla is well-known for pushing the boundaries of automotive design and technology. However, the company has demonstrated a willingness to listen to customer feedback and adapt to their preferences. The reintroduction of the traditional round steering wheel for the Model S and Model X is a prime example of this customer-centric approach. Read More
Tesla has announced an enticing offer to both new and existing Model S and Model X owners, providing them with extended periods of free Supercharging at its expansive Supercharger network. This move aims to boost sales of the two models and maintain Tesla’s dominance in the competitive EV market. Read More
In 1913, Henry Ford introduced the assembly line in Highland Park, Michigan, revolutionizing the automotive industry and drastically reducing the price of the Model T. This groundbreaking innovation led to the collapse of hundreds of rival car companies, unable to compete with Ford’s cost-effective production methods. Fast forward to 2023, and we witness a similar dynamic unfolding in the electric vehicle (EV) market, with Tesla leading the charge. Read More
During Tesla’s Q1 2023 earnings call, CEO Elon Musk gave an update on the Cybertruck’s progress, revealing new images of the pilot production line at the Fremont factory and the permanent production line at Giga Texas. With anticipation mounting for the highly-anticipated electric vehicle, Musk assured that production remains on track for later this year and hinted at a Q3 delivery event. Read More
Tesla has introduced a new Model 3 variant designed exclusively for the UK business sector. The latest addition to Tesla’s lineup features a Long Range battery pack and a single rear motor. This new offering comes as Tesla aims to accelerate the electrification of Europe’s business-to-business fleet. Read More
Tesla is under pressure from a group of long-term investors holding over $1.5 billion in shares. These investors have voiced concerns over the company’s governance and leadership and human rights issues within its operations and supply chain. They have called for changes in the composition of the Board of Directors, greater focus from CEO Elon Musk, and increased transparency in the company’s practices. Read More
Tesla reported a lower-than-expected gross margin for the first quarter of 2023 as a series of aggressive price cuts aimed at spurring demand in a sagging economy and fending off rising competition took their toll. As a result, the company’s total gross margin stood at 19.3%, compared to analysts’ expectations of 22.4%, marking the lowest level since Q4 2020. Read More
Tesla’s innovative approach to the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors has been well-documented, but its exceptional success on social media platforms is another story worth telling. With a strong presence on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn, Tesla has managed to create a powerful and influential online presence that captures the attention of millions worldwide. Read More
A recent Cybertruck photo revealed that Tesla will let drivers access the video feed from the vehicle’s front bumper camera. The picture surfaced on Reddit that shows the center screen of the Cybertruck displaying a view from what can only be a front bumper camera.
Not only does the image on Reddit confirm that Tesla is introducing a front bumper camera on the Cybertruck, but they already have the software developed to access the new camera feed. The new camera could greatly enhance parking and navigation. This front view adds a new dimension to vehicle awareness, particularly in tight spaces, complex urban environments, or when pulling as far forward as possible in the garage.
The partial image of the Cybertruck’s screen shows the front bumper camera streamed on the vehicle’s display. The front camera appears to be displayed using the vehicle’s existing camera app, which is to display the backup camera.
Our first glimpse at the front bumper camera UI and previous comments by Elon Musk may reveal just how the updated Camera app will work.
Today, the camera app displays the reverse camera on top, and if enabled, the fender, or repeater cameras are shown underneath.
However, this new photo appears to illustrate something much more helpful. We can see the front bumper camera on top and smaller, thumbnail-like camera views underneath it. These narrower thumbnails lead us to believe that Tesla will have three thumbnails underneath the main camera instead of two. You’ll have access to the front, reverse, left, and right fender views.
Looking further back, we may just see where Tesla is headed with this new feature.
In 2020, Tesla added the ability to display the left/right fender camera views when using the reverse camera.
Right after the side repeater cameras were made available, a Tesla owner asked Musk whether it would be possible to enlarge the side-view cameras when backing up. In his unmistakable style, Elon replied, “Yes, coming soon.”
Based on Musk’s comment and the UI in the spy photo, it looks like Tesla is doing just that. You will likely be able to tap on any of the camera views in the app to enlarge them, allowing you to seamlessly switch between the front, rear, and repeater camera views.
This layout is similar to what Tesla already provides in their Sentry Mode viewer, which allows you to tap on various camera views to enlarge them on the screen.
Tesla may even go one step further and automatically switch between the front and rear-facing cameras depending on whether you’re moving forward or backward.
Tesla’s Camera app is starting to look like the Multi-Camera View introduced in the Tesla app recently. However, it falls short of a true 360-degree image or “bird’s eye view” that Tesla owners have been requesting.
Adding a front bumper camera could significantly reduce the blind spot issue that became more apparent when Tesla removed the sensors from the front bumper. Tesla’s decision to remove the ultrasonic sensors (USS) in late 2022 sparked debates and left several questions unanswered. Many were concerned about the effectiveness of the Tesla Vision system in replacing the USS.
As soon as the new vehicles were in the wild, Tesla owners were keen on testing the accuracy of Tesla Vision. It became clear that there was a blind spot directly in front of the bumper. This new camera location would correct that issue, though it does not provide the 360º view that some owners and critics call for. The Reddit image does not indicate that this has been implemented, leaving room for speculation and possibly future enhancements.
In connection with the Cybertruck’s front bumper camera, there is growing excitement regarding the Tesla Model 3 Highland refresh. The newly designed bumper shape and smoother front end, combined with redesigned headlights, provide opportunities for more technology implementation. Trusted sources have confirmed that a front bumper camera will indeed be part of the Highland update, reinforcing the connection between these two vehicles and the company’s forward-thinking approach.
While the Reddit revelation of the Cybertruck’s front bumper camera view is fascinating, it’s worth noting that this innovation may lead to further discussions and considerations within the Tesla community and the automotive industry. Including a front bumper camera on the Cybertruck and possibly the Model 3 Highland aligns with Tesla’s continuous advancements in design and technology, marking a significant development for the company and its consumers. It represents a tangible step in solving real-world driving challenges, enhancing the driving experience without drastically changing the vehicle’s aesthetic appeal.
A Friday night cruise with Elon Musk has shown the world just how far Tesla’s Full Self-Driving has advanced and gave viewers a preview of real-world problems. To take a line from Rob Zombie, the latest iteration of FSD may be “More Human Than Human,” which could be an issue.
“Nothing but net!” proclaimed Musk as he live-streamed to X.com, a video with more than 42 million views. The Tesla CEO referred to neural nets, the technology underpinning Version 12 of FSD. Tesla is removing 300,000-plus lines of code running the current FSD and is now relying on the car’s neural networks to drive the car in V12.
Driving through Palo Alto, California, Musk, with Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla’s Director of Autopilot Software, sitting shotgun, picked random places for the Model S to drive to, and it did so smoothly and almost perfectly.
The test drive started with a construction zone, which was easily handled, but interestingly, at the end of the cones, the car wasn’t jerking over to find a lane immediately. Instead, like a confident human driver, it easily made its way to the lane with no oncoming traffic. We also watched as it effortlessly navigated speed bumps, roundabouts, pedestrians, bicyclists, and, of course – traffic.
For those who have had successful drives with FSD, you may be thinking, what’s the big deal? Musk underscored that this version of FSD does not rely on hard-coded programming or a constant internet connection to function. All necessary inference occurs locally, a significant departure from previous versions.
“This is all nets, baby, nothing but net,” Musk exclaimed, emphasizing the vehicle’s dependency on machine learning rather than programmed instructions. The software operates at full frame rate, taking eight cameras at 36 frames per second to decide what to do. No line of code tells the car what to do at an intersection, on the highway or around other vehicles.
The software was impressive to watch, with its countless improvements over the current V11 version of FSD. Musk’s vehicle kept a reasonable speed throughout the drive, even though Autopilot was set to a maximum speed of 85 mph.
When Musk reached his destination, the vehicle also automatically pulled over to the side of the road to park itself instead of just stopping in the middle of the road like it does today.
Instead, Tesla has shown the car countless videos of real-world driving so that it will learn what to do in those situations. But that has caused a problem. As the car noticeably did not come to full stops, Musk explained the challenge posed by the fact that less than 0.5% of drivers come to a complete stop at stop signs.
This makes it incredibly difficult to program the vehicle with such sparse data on people obeying the law. This lack of data highlights Tesla’s obstacles in training its AI systems to operate in real-world scenarios where human drivers frequently do not adhere to the rules.
Watch the highlights of Musk’s 45-minute video stream below.
This appeared in a few other instances where the car behaved like a confident driver, not endangering anyone but technically breaking the rules of the road. FSD suddenly went from the nervous teenager learning to drive to a good driver. But we know how the NHTSA feels about Tesla not following the rules.
In February, the watchdog issued a recall stating that Tesla was acting too human — I mean not following the rules. It cited FSD Beta software:
Yes, I’m sure we all stop at every yellow light, come to a complete stop at every stop sign, and never go over the speed limit.
Kudos to Tesla and Musk for this real-world demonstration, and if there was any speculation that it was rigged, Musk did have to intervene at an advanced left-hand signal. This small glitch, Musk reassured, could be addressed with further training and data collection. There will be a lot of training announced Tesla’s commitment to invest $4 billion over the next two years in training computing, signaling the company’s dedication to perfecting this groundbreaking technology.
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
