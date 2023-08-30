Amazon Releases 2022 Brand Protection Report – About Amazon









Twenty-eight years ago, Amazon set out to become Earth’s most customer-centric company, and a critical part of that mission is earning and maintaining customers’ trust. When a customer makes a purchase in our store, they trust they will receive an authentic product, whether the item is sold by Amazon Retail or by one of our millions of independent selling partners. And when small businesses choose to sell in our store, they trust that we will provide a great selling experience, free from competition with bad actors. These expectations drive us to continue to innovate on how we ensure a trustworthy shopping and selling experience every day for our customers and selling partners.

In 2022, our strategic combination of industry-leading technology and experts successfully stopped bad actors and made an impact beyond Amazon’s store—identifying, seizing, and appropriately disposing of over 6 million counterfeit products, preventing them from reaching customers and being resold elsewhere in the global supply chain.

Reflecting on the past year, I am encouraged by our team’s continued progress in raising the bar in areas critical to brand protection. Together, we have driven powerful and highly effective proactive efforts to protect our store. We have provided and innovated upon industry-leading tools that enable rights owners to partner with us to better protect their brands. We have also made significant advances in holding bad actors accountable and improved customer protection and education.

Here are a few highlights from our 2022 Brand Protection Report:

We are proud of the progress we made this past year, and we will continue to innovate until we drive the number of counterfeits in our store to zero. We also appreciate the growing industry-wide partnership and collaboration in the fight against counterfeit. While the industry still has a long way to go in driving the right public and private sector partnership, we are excited about our progress and what we can do together to hold bad actors accountable and ensure the entire industry is rid of counterfeits.

I invite you to read the full 2022 Brand Protection Report.

Thank you,

Dharmesh Mehta

Vice President, Worldwide Selling Partner Services, Amazon

