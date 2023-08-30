Leak Suggests iPhone 15 Display Could Be Larger Than iPhone 14 – MacRumors









Up until now, Apple was expected to release four models in its upcoming iPhone 15 series that replicate the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes of its iPhone 14 series, but a new leak suggests the base iPhone 15 model will have a slightly larger display.



iPhone 15 on left, iPhone 15 Pro on right

According to 3D CAD files obtained by 9to5Mac that designer Ian Zelbo turned into renders, the iPhone 15 will have a display size of 6.2 inches. Whether this size will be common to the smaller of the two “Pro” models is uncertain, although previous CAD leaks suggest the body of the latter device is a few millimeters smaller than the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, with a thinner bezel and a deeper curve around the edges.

Unlike the iPhone 15 Pro CAD leak, the base iPhone 15 CAD does not suggest this model will have capacitive buttons. Otherwise, the iPhone 15 CAD renders corroborate previously established rumors, including a dual camera setup, the pill-shaped Dynamic Island being adopted on all four iPhone 15 models, and USB-C adoption in lieu of a Lightning port.



iPhone 15 on left, iPhone 15 Pro on right

Apple’s iPhone 15 series is expected to launch in the usual September timeframe. For more on the features we can expect to see from the iPhone 15, we have a dedicated iPhone 15 roundup.

