Bitcoin dips under US$30,000; Ether stalls; BNB, Solana rise – Forkast News









Bitcoin dipped in early Monday morning trading in Asia to move just below the US$30,000 mark. Ether also stalled after strong gains that followed last week’s upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain. Most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies traded lower, with the exception of Solana, the BNB token of the Binance exchange, and Litecoin. U.S. equity futures moved higher after gains last week, though they lost some steam on Friday amid a mixed outlook for the economy.

Tom Zuo is part of the Forkast.News editorial team.

Peter Langan is the Tokyo-based Editor-at-Large at Forkast.News. He spent about 20 years at Bloomberg News covering financial markets, politics, commodities, natural disasters, renewable energy, and cryptocurrencies in roles including Tokyo Bureau Chief, Managing Editor, and Asia Editor-at-Large.

