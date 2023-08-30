SHIB Spot Traders Offered 20,000 USDT Prize Pool for Trading Shiba Inu by This Exchange – U.Today









Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major SHIB-themed Twitter account @ShibBPP has spread the word that major crypto exchange Bybit is offering a big prize pool in crypto to users for their first spot trade of SHIB/USDT worth $100.

Just in: Bybit is offering a 20,000 USDT prize pool for trading $SHIB 🏆💰

This is a measure to welcome new traders on the platform. According to the website of the exchange, this is an offer to the first 5,000 users and will not be applied to those who come after that. Each of these new traders will be able to earn 300,000 Shiba Inu tokens.

For other traders, there is an overall prize pool that comprises 4 billion SHIB worth 35,346 USDT. Aside from that, there are also 14 iPhones 13 to be given away as extra prizes. The latter will be given to those participants who trade SHIB/USDT and reach a volume of approximately $5,000.

As reported by U.Today earlier, a member of the SHIB team known as @LucieSHIB on Twitter shared a screenshot from what seems to be a Discord discussion with SHIB devs. She commented in her tweet that an announcement about the SHIB cold wallet that is in the works right now may be made this week.

As reported earlier, SHIB mentioned a possible partnership with CertiK and Huobi exchange for building the wallet together. Currently, the SHIB team is busy setting up an AMA with these companies to discuss a potential partnership and cooperation in creating the wallet.

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets.

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Once a day we send:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source







