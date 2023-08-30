Citadel Episode Release Schedule on Amazon Prime Video – Town & Country









The spy thriller stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Prime Video’s new spy thriller tells the story of Citadel, a global spy agency. Elite agents of Citadel, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), had their memories wiped when the agency collapsed eight years ago. Unaware of their past lives as spies, they’ve been living new lives, until Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) tracks Mason down, and Mason seeks out Nadia. Can they stop Citadel’s enemy, Manticore, before it is too late?

The six-episode spy thriller will air on Fridays this spring. "I think living between six and eight is very healthy," showrunner David Weil told

Collider on why season one is only six episodes long. "I think it allows for storytelling that’s propulsive where you don’t have an episode that’s like, ‘Oh, well, that was the off episode where they’re just biding time.’ "

He added, "I don’t know, for a future season, you know, six, seven, eight, nine, but I think that in the edit, we really found what worked for us, and it was the six-episode story. We never want to write past, or shoot past, story. We never want to bore the audience or bring them along, or deviate from the story just to fulfill an episode count. So we try to be as lean and mean and economical in the storytelling as possible because the audiences demand that. There’s so much to watch, we’re fighting for their attention, and so we think this will be a real thrill ride for them."

New episodes will drop weekly on Fridays at midnight pacific time on Prime Video. The schedule of the six episode season one is as follows:



