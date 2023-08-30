Tron News Today – John McAfee Says Tron's Justin Sun Can’t … – Smartereum









Tron News Today – Recently, John McAfee shared his opinion on the Steem-Tron controversy. The former anti-virus software tycoon is a famous crypto proponent. He has also become a regular commentator on the cryptocurrency sphere. Tron News Today revealed that McAfee expressed his opinion concerning the tension between the Steemit community and Justin Sun’s Tron.

According to McAfee, Steemit is a community. He pointed out that communities cannot be purchased. He tweeted that Justin Sun’s attempt to takeover Steem “is like trying to collect water with a sieve.” However, McAfee’s opinion on the controversy seems to be against the Tron’s CEO and founder, Justin Sun.

TRX New Today gathered that the tension between Steem and Tron started in February. Tron foundation went into a strategic partnership with the largest decentralized blockchain-based content and blockchain-based media platform. Later, Tron and Steemit agreed to reverse a soft fork of the blockchain. This action tried to reduce their ability to influence government decisions/

According to Tron TRX News Today, the duo requested the support of Huobi, Binance, and Poloniex. They demanded that these exchange platforms should vote in their favor and they should also mobilize their customers’ Steem holdings.

Recently, Huobi reversed its vote after admitting its involvement in the recent reversal of Steemit’s blockchain soft fork. Tron News Today also gathered that the CEO of Binance exchange, Changpeng Zhao, revealed that his company has reversed its vote too. However, Binance wants to remain on the deal.

The assistance of the Binance, Poloniex, and Huobi would have helped Tron and Steemit to achieve their goal. These three large cryptocurrency exchanges had mobilized their customers’ STEEM holdings as demanded and voted for TRON and Steemit. However, Huobi pointed out in a recent statement that their involvement was for the good of the network and the users.

Huobi stated that voting for the networks wasn’t its final decision and announced that the exchange has reversed the vote. The cryptocurrency exchange admitted that it has previously staked users’ holdings to eliminate attacks and malicious activities on the blockchain. Huobi also disclosed that Steemit and Tron have previously reached out to the exchange to seek its support.

According to Huobi, the exchange will implement a new method to inform users if Huobi has to stake their voting rights. TRX News Today revealed that the cryptocurrency community reacted negatively to the takeover. Some crypto enthusiasts criticized the exchanges for supporting Tron and Steem. They claimed that the action of the exchanges was against the blockchain network’s decentralized nature.

