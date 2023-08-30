Facebook Watch is Leaving Amazon’s Fire TV Devices Soon – Cord Cutters News











By

Luke Bouma

on

in

Do you use Facebook Watch’s Fire TV app to watch Facebook videos on your Fire TV? Starting in April, you will no longer be able to do that through the Facebook Watch app on the Fire TV.

This week Fire TV owners who opened the Facebook Watch app found a message saying, “after April 7, 2023, Facebook Watch will no longer be available on this device. You can still find videos to watch at www.Facebook.com/watch.”

It is being reported that Facebook is ending support for the Facebook Watch app on multiple devices. Many years ago, Facebook ended support for their Facebook Live app on Roku. Now it is the Fire TV’s turn.

Recently Facebook has been looking for ways to cut back costs. Earlier this month, Meta, the parent company behind Facebook, laid off more than 11,000 employees. It is very likely shutting down Facebook Watch support could be linked to Facebook needing to focus their remaining staff’s attention on other projects.

Back in October 28, 2022, Facebook also shut down their Facebook Gaming app that was meant to take on Twitch. This news came just two years after the Facebook Gaming app launched. Instead, Facebook is trying to drive more traffic to its main Facebook app.

