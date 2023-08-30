HBO Max: What's Coming and Going February 2023 – Adweek

By Rebecca Theodore-Vachon
New movies and specials are coming your way this February on HBO Max.
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returns Feb. 19 for its tenth season for more satirical, insightful and meticulously researched looks at current events in the U.S. and around the globe. The weekly series features John Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today’s pressing political, social and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain.
The Oscar-nominated Empire of Light, directed by Sam Mendes, is about the power of human connection during turbulent times. Hilary (Olivia Colman) is a cinema manager struggling with depression, and Stephen (Micheal Ward) plays a new employee longing to escape the provincial town where he faces daily adversity.
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special (Feb. 9) follows Harley as she goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy is the best ever.
Here’s what’s coming to HBO Max in February… and leaving.
WHAT’S COMING
Feb. 1
A Vigilante
Acts of Vengeance
Another Country
Blair Witch
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Blame it on Rio
Bride Wars
Bull Durham
Can’t Hardly Wait
Casino Royale
Catch Me If You Can
Come and Find Me
Cooties
Diamonds Are Forever
Don’t Play Us Cheap
Dr. No
Eighth Grade
Factual: Love Off The Grid, Season 1
Food: Hungry for Answers
Footloose
Force Majeure
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Goldeneye
Good Boy!
Gossip
Graffiti Bridge
Hannibal (2001)
Heist
High Society
Honeyland
Hotel for Dogs
How I Live Now
I Am Wrath
Just Cause
Live Free or Die Hard
Luce
Mandabi
Mannequin Two: On the Move
Mermaids
Moonraker
Never Grow Old
Niaye
Nothing Like the Holidays
Octopussy
Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off
Pens & Pencils
Person to Person
Platoon
Quantum of Solace
Red
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Superbad
Sleepy Hollow
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Space is the Place
Suspect Zero
Swiss Army Man
Take This Waltz
Taxi Driver
Thanks For Sharing
The Art of Self-Defense
The Best of Blaxploitation
The Crazies
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Mexican
The Miracle Worker
The Monster
The Music Man
The Show
The Silence of the Lambs
The Story of a Three Day Pass
The Terminator
The Vow
Throw Mama from the Train
Thunderball
TLC: The Culpo Sisters
Tommy Boy
Tomorrow Never Dies
Village of the Damned
War of the Worlds
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
White Bird In A Blizzard
You Only Live Twice
Feb. 2
Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere
Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l’enquête), Max Original Premiere
Flordelis: A Family Crime (Flordelis: Em Nome da Mãe), Max Original Premiere
Feb. 3
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version
Feb. 6
C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood Premiere
Feb. 7
All That Breathes, 2022
Edge of Tomorrow
Empire of Light
Feb. 8
Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, 2022, Adult Swim
Feb. 9
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, Max Original Season 3B Premiere
Feb. 10
Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (HBO)
Feb. 11
Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (HBO)
Feb. 12
Puppy Bowl XIX
Feb. 14
King Star King!/!/!/, Adult Swim
Feb. 16
U.S. Women’s Soccer vs Canada, Live Sports
Feb. 17
Poor Devil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Feb. 18
Family Restaurant
Feb. 20
Ballmastrz: Rubicon, Adult Swim
Feb. 23
Gravity
WHAT’S GOING
Feb. 1
This is Where I Leave Yo
Feb. 9
Mo Willems Storytime Shorts!
Feb. 10
Central Intelligence
Feb. 11
Batman Begins
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
Feb. 12
Vacation
Feb. 13
Fruitvale Station
Feb. 24
Boy Interrupted
Feb. 28
9½ Weeks
42
Above the Rim
Action Jackson
After the Sunset
American History X
American Psycho, 2000 Extended Version
American Psycho II: All American Girl
Americano
Amistad
Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever
Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante
Assassins
Assassination Nation
Atonement
Bandslam
Beau Brummel
Blood on the Moon
Blast from the Past
Blow-Up
Bombshell
Bringing Down the House
Bug
Captain Blood
Captains Courageous
Chain Lightning
Chasing Papi
Chips
Cimarron
Coming to America
Contagion
Crash
Crazy Rich Asians
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Doctor Zhivago
Double Jeopardy
Dragged Across Concrete
Dragon Blade
Executive Decision
Fantastic Voyage
Final Analysis
Freaks
Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3 The Rescue
Friends with Benefits
Friday
Ghost Town
Gigi
Going the Distance
Grand Hotel
Greased Lightning
Gridiron Gang
High Anxiety
Hairspray
Hotel Coppelia
How to Lose Friends and Alienate People
I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
I Am Legend
In the Fade
Ivanhoe
Libeled Lady
Limbo
Little Children
Love Jones
Lord of War
Loser
Love & Mercy
Magic Mike XXL
Mars Attacks!
Max Payne, 2008 Extended Version
Meet Dave
Melancholia
Money Talks
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, 2020
Next Friday
Open Season
Open Season 2
Pacific Rim
Please Stand By
Princess of the Row
Rent
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Roots (Mini series)
Screaming Eagles
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Shadow Dancer
Shadow of the Thin Man
Show Boat
Smart People
Stomp the Yard
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
The Adventures Of Tintin
The Butterfly Effect, 2004 Director’s Cut
The Butterfly Effect 2
The Charge of the Light Brigade
The Cincinnati Kid
The Craft
The Eyes Of My Mother
The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fog
The Great Ziegfeld
The Hangover Part II
The Haunting In Connecticut
The Impossible
The Lake House
The Mustang
The Postman Always Rings Twice
The Postman Always Rings Twice
The Rocker
The Ruins
The Savages
The Sea Wolf
The Secret Garden
The Snowman
The Tailor Of Panama
The Uninvited
The Vow
The Wedding Singer
The Wood
The X-Files
Two Girls And A Guy
Two Weeks Notice
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married
Universal Soldier
Valentine’s Day
Walking With Dinosaurs 3d
Warrior
When Harry Met Sally
Within
