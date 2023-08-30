HBO Max: What's Coming and Going February 2023 – Adweek









By Rebecca Theodore-Vachon

New movies and specials are coming your way this February on HBO Max.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returns Feb. 19 for its tenth season for more satirical, insightful and meticulously researched looks at current events in the U.S. and around the globe. The weekly series features John Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today’s pressing political, social and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain.

The Oscar-nominated Empire of Light, directed by Sam Mendes, is about the power of human connection during turbulent times. Hilary (Olivia Colman) is a cinema manager struggling with depression, and Stephen (Micheal Ward) plays a new employee longing to escape the provincial town where he faces daily adversity.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special (Feb. 9) follows Harley as she goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy is the best ever.

Here’s what’s coming to HBO Max in February… and leaving.

WHAT’S COMING

Feb. 1

A Vigilante

Acts of Vengeance

Another Country

Blair Witch

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Blame it on Rio

Bride Wars

Bull Durham

Can’t Hardly Wait

Casino Royale

Catch Me If You Can

Come and Find Me

Cooties

Diamonds Are Forever

Don’t Play Us Cheap

Dr. No

Eighth Grade

Factual: Love Off The Grid, Season 1

Food: Hungry for Answers

Footloose

Force Majeure

Girl with a Pearl Earring

Goldeneye

Good Boy!

Gossip

Graffiti Bridge

Hannibal (2001)

Heist

High Society

Honeyland

Hotel for Dogs

How I Live Now

I Am Wrath

Just Cause

Live Free or Die Hard

Luce

Mandabi

Mannequin Two: On the Move

Mermaids

Moonraker

Never Grow Old

Niaye

Nothing Like the Holidays

Octopussy

Own: The Great Soul Food Cook Off

Pens & Pencils

Person to Person

Platoon

Quantum of Solace

Red

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Superbad

Sleepy Hollow

​​So I Married an Axe Murderer

Space is the Place

Suspect Zero

Swiss Army Man

Take This Waltz

Taxi Driver

Thanks For Sharing

The Art of Self-Defense

The Best of Blaxploitation

The Crazies

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Mexican

The Miracle Worker

The Monster

The Music Man

The Show

The Silence of the Lambs

The Story of a Three Day Pass

The Terminator

The Vow

Throw Mama from the Train

Thunderball

TLC: The Culpo Sisters

Tommy Boy

Tomorrow Never Dies

Village of the Damned

War of the Worlds

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

White Bird In A Blizzard

You Only Live Twice

Feb. 2

​​Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Max Original Premiere

Super Villains, The Investigation (Supervillains, l’enquête), Max Original Premiere

Flordelis: A Family Crime (Flordelis: Em Nome da Mãe), Max Original Premiere

Feb. 3

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version

Feb. 6

C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood Premiere

Feb. 7

All That Breathes, 2022

Edge of Tomorrow

Empire of Light

Feb. 8

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, 2022, Adult Swim

Feb. 9

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, Max Original Season 3B Premiere

Feb. 10

Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! (HBO)

Feb. 11

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (HBO)

Feb. 12

Puppy Bowl XIX

Feb. 14

King Star King!/!/!/, Adult Swim

Feb. 16

U.S. Women’s Soccer vs Canada, Live Sports

Feb. 17

Poor Devil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Feb. 18

Family Restaurant

Feb. 20

Ballmastrz: Rubicon, Adult Swim

Feb. 23

Gravity

WHAT’S GOING

Feb. 1

This is Where I Leave Yo

Feb. 9

Mo Willems Storytime Shorts!

Feb. 10

Central Intelligence

Feb. 11

Batman Begins

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Feb. 12

Vacation

Feb. 13

Fruitvale Station

Feb. 24

Boy Interrupted

Feb. 28

9½ Weeks

42

Above the Rim

Action Jackson

After the Sunset

American History X

American Psycho, 2000 Extended Version

American Psycho II: All American Girl

Americano

Amistad

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever

Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante

Assassins

Assassination Nation

Atonement

Bandslam

Beau Brummel

Blood on the Moon

Blast from the Past

Blow-Up

Bombshell

Bringing Down the House

Bug

Captain Blood

Captains Courageous

Chain Lightning

Chasing Papi

Chips

Cimarron

Coming to America

Contagion

Crash

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Doctor Zhivago

Double Jeopardy

Dragged Across Concrete

Dragon Blade

Executive Decision

Fantastic Voyage

Final Analysis

Freaks

Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3 The Rescue

Friends with Benefits

Friday

Ghost Town

Gigi

Going the Distance

Grand Hotel

Greased Lightning

Gridiron Gang

High Anxiety

Hairspray

Hotel Coppelia

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People

I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang

I Am Legend

In the Fade

Ivanhoe

Libeled Lady

Limbo

Little Children

Love Jones

Lord of War

Loser

Love & Mercy

Magic Mike XXL

Mars Attacks!

Max Payne, 2008 Extended Version

Meet Dave

Melancholia

Money Talks

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, 2020

Next Friday

Open Season

Open Season 2

Pacific Rim

Please Stand By

Princess of the Row

Rent

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Roots (Mini series)

​​Screaming Eagles

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Shadow Dancer

Shadow of the Thin Man

Show Boat

Smart People

Stomp the Yard

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming

The Adventures Of Tintin

The Butterfly Effect, 2004 Director’s Cut

The Butterfly Effect 2

The Charge of the Light Brigade

The Cincinnati Kid

The Craft

The Eyes Of My Mother

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fog

The Great Ziegfeld

The Hangover Part II

The Haunting In Connecticut

The Impossible

The Lake House

The Mustang

The Postman Always Rings Twice

The Postman Always Rings Twice

The Rocker

The Ruins

The Savages

The Sea Wolf

The Secret Garden

The Snowman

The Tailor Of Panama

The Uninvited

The Vow

The Wedding Singer

The Wood

The X-Files

Two Girls And A Guy

Two Weeks Notice

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married

Universal Soldier

Valentine’s Day

Walking With Dinosaurs 3d

Warrior

When Harry Met Sally

Within

