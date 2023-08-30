Get an Amazon Echo Dot for 63% Off — Echo Dot Amazon Deals – Men's Health









IT’S BEEN almost a decade since Amazon released the Echo, the seminal smart speaker we have come to love (but are still slightly paranoid about). In 2016, Amazon introduced a new addition to the line: the Echo Dot. And this year saw the release of the fifth-generation Echo Dot (

If you’ve been trying to decide whether to spend out on a smart speaker, this sale is a great opportunity to try one. For under $15, you can pick up the third-generation Echo Dot. Unlike some models (the original Echo, Echo Show, and Echo Studio), this one is small enough to have a place in virtually any room in a house or apartment. And this particular generation was ranked the best mini speaker on our guide of best Alexa speakers in 2022 , due to its affordability (only improved by the current sale) and its compactness. Our only knock was that the audio quality could be better.

This model also comes with Alexa built-in, so the voice assistant can tell you the weather, run an internet search, and even distract guests from an uncomfortable conversation. And of course, you can stream music on the Echo Dot in addition to calling loved ones and turning on the lights in your house (if you’re fully invested in the Internet of Things).

Plus, if you have privacy concerns about smart speakers, Amazon offers the option to turn off the microphone when you’re not using the Echo Dot.

Micki Wagner is a commerce editor for Hearst’s Enthusiast Group, where she is constantly on the lookout for exciting new products, great sales and deals, and fun gifts. Her work can also be found on Saveur and Worth. When she’s not writing about the latest and greatest products, you can find her checking out new restaurants, spending way too much time shopping online, and binging Parks and Recreation…yet again.



