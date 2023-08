The graphic shows the way LuSEE-Night is predicted to function within other instruments. This spectrometer will provide key insight on the red-shifted, 21-cm line remnant from the big-bang. LuSEE-Night is expected to collect valuable information on many of the unanswered questions and hypothesis of the early solar system. Credit: NASA/DOE



