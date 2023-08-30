5 best memes and weapon skins from the Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 … – ONE Esports









The memes are back!

The Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Battle Pass is nearly here, and it has a whole new set of memes, callouts, and skins you’re going to want to get your hands on.

Similar to the previous BPs, Riot Games draws heavily on pop culture references, but with a twist that’s unique to Valorant.

This BP also marks the first time the development team built around a central theme, specifically myths and legends.

“We wanted the Battle Pass to reflect some of the things that were going on in Valorant and make it feel like a memorable part of this moment in time for players. Champions is just around the corner and we can’t wait to see what legends are born from it,” said Riot Games Producer Laura Baltzer.

The team also hoped to help players feel “just as legendary” as the agents in Valorant’s Episode 5 Shattered cinematic, who were immortalized in comic books, or pros playing on the main stage.

If you’re on the fence about spending your hard-earned 1,000 Valorant Points, we’ve listed down the most memorable collectibles you can score through the new BP, from cute agent sprays to hilarious memes.

Half of the gun buddies in this BP pay homage to mythical animals from folklore and fairytales. The Anansi gun buddy looks to be inspired by the Akan folktale character, popular in West Africa and the Caribbean, who is known for wisdom and triumphing over enemies often larger than him.

The Kiss the Frog buddy is a tribute to the popular tale by the Brothers Grimm, while the Kitsune Mask and White Snake buddies are references to mystical creatures in Japanese and Chinese mythology.

Finally, the Magical Hummingbird buddy calls to mind Native American folklore.

Players will have plenty of Valorant sprays to choose from in the upcoming BP. On the top of our list is the Phoenix Rise spray, a play on the Elmo Rise meme that shows the popular Sesame Street character engulfed in flames.

The meme is often accompanied by the caption “Everything is fine” written at the bottom. Whether you’re a duelist main struggling to get kills or a player stuck on a team with a Phoenix who clearly has no idea what they’re doing, the spray is easy to relate to.

Some of the best Valorant memes have come in the form of sprays. However, in Episode 5 Act 2’s BP, one specific player card will be a must-have for all the Cypher mains out there.

The Spider-Man pointing meme pokes fun at two similar people stumbling upon each other for the first time, enjoying a rather literal resurgence in the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie. In the case of the Spike Showdown player card, it’s two Cypher players meeting in front of a planted spike.

Another standout is the “Garden of Heroes” series of cards, each depicting agents jumping into action to save those in need on the game’s latest map, Pearl. Each card also prominently features the heroic statues of Jett, Omen, Phoenix, and Sage, the same ones found on the map itself.

The Immortalized skin line celebrates individual agents with unique color schemes and designs. The Guardian features Yoru, the Sheriff shows us Cypher, the Stinger places the spotlight on Astra, and the Vandal was reserved for Valorant’s resident speed demon, Neon.

Each weapon skin starts with a gold base variant and has three unlockable color variants to match your existing collections. We can only hope they’ll make more Immortalized skins in the future for the rest of the agents.

While the BP’s mythical theme shines through in many of its collectibles, the jewel in the crown is the Piedra del Sol skin line, fashioned after the Aztec calendar stone or sunstone. This ancient artifact was commemorated in an epic poem by Nobel Prize-winning poet Octavio Paz and was thought to be a sacrificial altar for a brief point in history.

The Bucky, Ghost, Judge, and Phantom skins are definite must-haves, with designs seemingly carved from a solid block of stone.

But perhaps the true prize is the skin line’s melee, which was inspired by the Aztec staff or topilli. It is topped with a centerpiece set with an intimidating, fanged visage, complete with its tongue hanging out.

The Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Battle Pass will be available on August 24.

READ MORE: Watch TenZ and Shroud as anime characters in the Valorant Champions 2022 music video

