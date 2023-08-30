WhatsApp for Mac with Native Apple Silicon Support Available in Beta – OSXDaily











WhatsApp, the popular messaging client, is now available for the Mac with native Apple Silicon support.

The WhatsApp client for Apple Silicon is currently in beta, but it is stable and functions fairly well, and should offer better performance compared to builds intended for older Intel Macs.

Interested users who don’t mind beta testing software can grab the WhatsApp with native Apple Silicon support now from the WhatsApp website.



Copying the WhatsApp app to the /Applications folder is all you need to do to install it, then just launch and sync with WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android as usual.

The beta WhatsApp client works pretty well with the major features that you’d expect.

While WhatsApp is typically dependent on an iPhone or Android, you can run WhatsApp without a phone if you need to.

WhatsApp has been available for Mac for quite a while but native Apple Silicon support is new with this beta build.

Get more of our great Apple tips, tricks, and important news delivered to your inbox with the OSXDaily newsletter.

You have successfully joined our subscriber list.

» Comments RSS Feed

Cool seems to work faster will see if it’s buggy, apple silicon version is welcome took them awhile. Everything else on my Mac is apple silicon already.

Works ok for me, but the minimum window size is far too big, hogs too much screen real estate

Name (required)

Mail (will not be published) (required)

Website











About OSXDaily | Contact Us | Privacy Policy | Sitemap

This website is unrelated to Apple Inc

All trademarks and copyrights on this website are property of their respective owners.

© 2023 OS X Daily. All Rights Reserved. Reproduction without explicit permission is prohibited.

source







