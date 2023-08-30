Starbucks Embarks on a New NFT Journey with 'Green Apron' Drop – BSC NEWS









The "Green Apron" NFTs are the latest addition to Starbucks' Web3 program, which aims to showcase the brand's narrative through digital collectibles.

Starbucks is set to launch its latest non-fungible token (NFT) collection, named "Green Apron." As per reports, this digital collection pays homage to the evolution of Starbucks' iconic apron, from its original Pike Place design to the now-familiar Siren apron. The series also serves as a tribute to the dedicated employees who have served for over 50 years.

The collection will launch on August 1, 2023, on the Nifty Gateway NFT marketplace. Starbucks Odyssey program members will have early access to the collection at 4 PM UTC, while the general public can dive into it starting at 7 PM UTC. This exclusive drop features 5,000 Stamps, each minted on the Polygon Blockchain, at a price of $100 per NFT.

Curious buyers will be reportedly treated to a delightful surprise on August 3, 2023, when Starbucks unveils the stunning NFT designs.

The upcoming "Green Apron" NFT drop marks Starbucks' fifth venture within its Web3 program, Starbucks Odyssey. Each drop in this series holds a distinctive element that embodies the essence of Starbucks.

Starbucks has already experienced success with previous NFT collections. "The Siren Collection" was a hit, featuring the iconic siren emblem, and sold out within an astonishing 20 minutes. " The First Store" celebrated the opening of Starbucks' first store at Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1971.

‍

Polygon is a “layer two” or “sidechain” scaling solution that runs alongside the Ethereum blockchain — allowing for speedy transactions and low fees. MATIC is the network’s native cryptocurrency, which is used for fees, staking, and more. The effectiveness of Polygon as an alternative to Ethereum has seen existing projects such as Aave and Curve adopting its chain.

Exploring three of the top NFT marketplaces in the blockchain industry, and the unique features that they have to offer users, from everyday collectors, through to professional NFT traders…

The rise of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) has brought a windfall for artists and creators looking for new avenues to showcase their work and earn revenue. NFT marketplaces have become the bridge between these artists and potential buyers, operating on various blockchain platforms such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. Today, we’ll closely examine some of the best NFT marketplaces—Blur, OpenSea, and Magic Eden—and discuss what sets them apart in this revolutionary ecosystem.

Founded on October 19, 2022, and backed by Paradigm, Blur operates on the Ethereum mainnet and targets professional NFT traders rather than casual buyers. According to DappRadar, Blur has seen over 11K unique wallets and more than 28K transactions in the last week, with a trading volume exceeding $57 million.

It offers specialized features like batch and floor-sweeping transactions on top of regular order book transactions. Blur essentially lets traders execute multiple operations efficiently. With zero transaction fees and a low recommended royalty rate of 0.5%, Blur is an affordable and convenient marketplace for professionals.

OpenSea is often considered the leader of NFT marketplaces. It has a broad range of supported blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. With over 150 million registered users and more than 300 million NFTs traded, OpenSea holds the crown for being the largest NFT marketplace globally, in spite of lower volumes in comparison to Blur.

It supports many NFT types, from collectibles and art, to music and domain names. A high level of liquidity ensures that buying and selling on OpenSea is swift and hassle-free. OpenSea charges a 2.5% fee on transactions, in exchange for its accessible service.

Magic Eden is the leading NFT marketplace operating on the high-performance Solana blockchain. Launched in September 2021, it has quickly amassed over 1 million users and an impressive $2 billion in trading volume. Magic Eden isn’t just confined to Solana; it has expanded to Ethereum, Polygon, and even Bitcoin networks.

Boasting over 13.64 million transactions in the past week alone, Magic Eden offers lower transaction fees of just 2%, making it an affordable choice for many. Its high liquidity ensures you won’t be waiting around for a buyer or seller, while its strong community fosters a welcoming environment for NFT enthusiasts.

Each of these marketplaces offers unique advantages tailored to different user needs and there is no clear "best" marketplace. Blur is optimized for professional traders looking for advanced features and low fees. OpenSea provides a vast ecosystem that caters to various NFT types and has a massive user base. Magic Eden attracts those interested in the Solana blockchain, offering quick transactions and a strong community while supporting other top networks.

In summary, the "best" NFT marketplace depends on what you're looking for—whether it's specialized trading features, a wide array of supported NFT types, or quick and affordable transactions. Choose the one that aligns with your needs and dive into the exciting world of NFTs.

