Apple WWDC 2023: Is your iPhone and iPad eligible for iOS17 upgrade? Check here | Mint – Mint









Apple previewed its latest operating system for iPhones – iOS 17 on the opening day of its developer’s conference. The new iOS 17 brings updates to iPhone experience across Phone, FaceTime, and Messages app. The latest OS also makes sharing easier with AirDrop in addition to providing more intelligent input that improves the speed and accuracy of typing.

One of the major features coming with iOS 17 is the Standby that offers a new way to view glanceable information when the iPhone is set down and charging. It also introduces new experiences with Journal, an app that makes it easy for people to practice gratitude.

Developer beta of iOS 17 is available to Apple Developer Program members, while the public beta will be released next month. New software features will be available this fall as a free software update for iPhone Xs and later. Here’s a list of iPhones that are eligible for Apple iOS 17:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Along with iOS 17, Apple also unveiled iPadOS 17 for iPads. The new operating system brings a redesigned Lock Screen and interactive widgets to Apple tablets along with intelligent new features in PDFs and Notes. The OS also comes with updates to Messages, FaceTime, and Safari; and the all-new Health app.

Apple iPadOS 17 is compatible with these devices:

iPad Pro (2nd generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

Developer beta of iPadOS 17 is available to Apple Developer Program members, while public beta will be available to iPadOS users next month.

