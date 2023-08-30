Disney Plus June 2023 Movie and TV Titles Announced – VitalThrills.com









By:

Posted on Published:

The Walt Disney Company has revealed the Disney Plus June 2023 release schedule, which includes new Originals, movies, and TV series. The Disney+ streaming service features movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

The Disney Plus June 2023 slate includes Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion. Set in the present day Marvel Cinematic Universe, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls.

Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

After a historic theatrical run, James Cameron’s global phenomenon Avatar: The Way of Water will debut June 7 on Disney+ and will include bonus content featuring filmmakers, cast and crew. In addition to streaming on Disney+, the movie will be available to stream on Max on June 7.

Avatar: The Way of Water debuted in theaters on December 16 and became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide with nearly $2.32 billion at the box office. Nominated for numerous Academy Awards including Best Picture, the film also set a new benchmark for visual effects.

Produced by Cameron and his longtime partner Jon Landau, the 20th Century Studios-Lightstorm Entertainment production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet.

Joining the illustrious adult cast are newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion. The screenplay is by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, with a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.

You can view the Disney Plus June 2023 lineup below and stay tuned to our dedicated Disney+ section for daily news on the streaming service.

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

Pride from Above

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

America’s National Parks (S2)

Avatar: The Way of Water

First Alaskans (S2)

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

Hailey’s on It! (S1, 6 episodes)

NEW TO DISNEY+

Flamin’ Hot – Premiere

“Flamin’ Hot” is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who as a Frito-Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon.

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S2)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 5 episodes)

Pupstruction (S1, 8 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S6, 4 episodes)

DISNEY+ ORIGINALS

Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Premiere

Join cast and crew as they delve deep into the creation of “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.” Combining immersive behind-the-scenes footage with candid interviews, Assembled reveals how an incredible new world was brought to the screen.

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 5 episodes)

DISNEY+ ORIGINALS

Stan Lee – Premiere

From Marvel Studios and acclaimed director David Gelb, “Stan Lee” is the official documentary film about Stan “The Man” Lee and his rise to influence in the world of comic books and pop culture. Tracing his life from his upbringing as Stanley Lieber to the rise of Marvel Comics, “Stan Lee” tells the story of Stan Lee’s life, career, and legacy in his own words through personal archive material.

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (S1)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 9 episodes)

DISNEY+ ORIGINALS

Secret Invasion – Premiere Episode 1

In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth.

Together they race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

DISNEY+ ORIGINALS

World’s Best – Premiere

Twelve-year-old mathematics genius Prem discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to learn more about his father’s life and passions. Empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies, Prem is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA.

NEW LIBRARY TITLES

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

Home Improvement (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

Home in the Wild (S1)

DISNEY+ ORIGINALS

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 – Premiere – Episode 1

The latest installment of Disney’s Gallery documentary series pulls back the curtain on the making of the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Interviews with the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage provide an in-depth look at the latest episodes of the Emmy-award winning series.

Week-End Family – Season 2 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Everyone has grown up in a year! Romy is about to become a big sister, Vic is a blooming teenager and Clara is already thinking about the future. Emma, who has been living with Fred for over a year, is finding the balance between her new job and her life as a step-mom.

Meanwhile, Fred tries hard to keep the happy tribe in check. It is not always an easy feat, especially when he listens to Stan’s bad advice.

Secret Invasion – Episode 2

See description above.

Tags

New on Hulu June 2023: Movies, TV and Originals

Haunted Mansion Movie Reveals New Trailer and Poster

Copyright © Vital Thrills LLC | Trellis Framework by Mediavine

source







