Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 is currently 29 percent off – Pocketnow









Amazon's latest deals will get you up to $500 instant savings on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 and other great laptops

Amazon’s latest offers will get you up to 29 percent savings on select Microsoft products, starting with the Surface Laptop 4, which now sells for $1,200, which means you get to score $500 instant savings. This version of the Surface Laptop 4 comes with a 13.5-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and more. However, you will only get these incredible savings on the Matte Black color version, as the Sandstone, Ice Blue, and Platinum models will be more expensive. And if you want more power and more storage space, you can also pick up the 32GB RAM and 1TB storage model for $1,795, thanks to a 22 percent discount.

The Microsoft Laptop 4 features an elegant and minimalistic design, and tons of configurations to choose from, which also include the processor that powers the show behind the curtain

Disclaimer

Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

You can also opt for the smaller and affordable Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, now selling for $566 thanks to a 29 percent discount, which represents more than $230 instant savings on this Platinum model that packs an Intel Core i5 chip, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

If you’re looking for an even smaller option, you can get a new Microsoft Surface Go 3 for $602, thanks to an 18 percent discount. This Microsoft-powered tablet with a built-in kickstand comes with a 10.5-inch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage, and LTE support. And if you want more power, you can also score 13 percent savings on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which packs an Intel Core i7 processor, and you also get 1TB SSD storage for $2,100.

