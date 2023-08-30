One killed, two injured in late-night Stonewall crash – Theadanews









The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a serious accident Friday morning in the area.

A Stonewall teenager was killed in a car crash early Friday morning at the intersection of Lovelady Road and County Road 1590. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash and three passengers, all under 18, were sent to the hospital for injuries. While two of the three passengers were released after treatment, the other passenger was pronounced dead after being transported to an Oklahoma City hospital.

The accident occurred at 3:25 a.m. on Lovelady Road. The vehicle was driven by a 14 year old girl with two other minor female passengers, 15 and 16 years old. What caused the wreck was, for unknown reasons, the car left the roadway and then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn an unknown amount of times.

Oklahoma Highway Trooper Tyler Jack of the Pontotoc County Detachment of Troop F investigated the wreck along with Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, and both Union Valley and Ada Fire Department. Only the driver of the vehicle was wearing her seatbelt and her condition while she was driving is still pending investigation.

While the driver and one of the passengers were transported to Mercy Memorial Hospital in Ada, the other passenger was transported by Air Evac to the OU Medical Center because of the severity of her injuries due to being ejected an unknown distance from the car. She was pronounced dead at OU Medical Center at just 16 years old.

