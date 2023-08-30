How to access Valorant Mobile page on Google Play Store? – Sportskeeda









Valorant Mobile is reportedly being tested through the Google Play Store. Ever since Riot Games confirmed the development of Valorant for mobile devices, players have been keenly waiting to get their hands on the game.

Valorant is a first-person tactical shooter title developed by Riot Games. It is a 5v5 character-based shooter game where players must utilize their character’s unique abilities and gunplay skills to be victorious. The game is highly competitive and has amassed a large playerbase within a short period of time.

So far, the game is only available for Windows PC. However, recent developments suggest that the game is finally making its way to the mobile platforms. Screenshots from users have appeared on the internet showing images from the game’s Google Play Store page.

If players search for the game in the Play Store, it will not show up directly. To access the game’s official page in the Google Play Store, users will have to tweak some settings in the app.

Here is how to access Valorant Mobile’s official page:

Although the page is now accessible to users, the game isn’t yet available for download. Reports suggest the private testing for the game is live. Upon checking the ‘About’ section of the game, the description reads:

This clearly suggests that testing is in progress and the testers are under an NDA, whereby they cannot share or leak information to any third party. This implies that Valorant Mobile is coming sooner than players are expecting.

Players are speculating that the pre-registration for the mobile version of Valorant will soon begin for Android mobile devices and then roll over to iOS. No official release dates have yet been announced for this highly anticipated title.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source







