Get a free Apple TV+ subscription with T-Mobile – Mashable









SAVE $83.88: New and existing customers on T-Mobile’s Magenta MAX plan can receive one free subscription to Apple TV+ for as long as they have the plan. Customers on the Magenta plan can get up to six months of Apple TV+ for free.

Let’s face it: Enjoying the “little things” on a budget is becoming increasingly difficult. From gas to groceries, the price increases seem to be never-ending. Major mobile carriers (e.g., AT&T, Verizon, etc.) are offering free entertainment perks for new and existing customers to combat these rising costs and make life a little more enjoyable.

Now, T-Mobile is giving its Magenta MAX and equivalent voice rate plan members one free subscription to Apple TV+ for as long as they have the plan. Since an Apple TV+ subscription costs $6.99/month, that’s a savings of $83.99 per year. Customers on the Magenta plan can get up to six months of Apple TV+ for free.

Plans eligible for T-Mobile’s Apple TV+ On Us promotion include the following:

Magenta MAX

Magenta Plus

Magenta MAX Welcome

Magenta Amplified

ONE Amplified

ONE Plus

If you’re already a member of one of the eligible T-Mobile plans, you can redeem your Apple TV+ subscription by logging in to your T-Mobile account and adding your offer. Once added, you’ll be asked to activate your subscription. It’s that simple.

