Amazon Fire TV stick fans have 'limited time' to grab ultimate upgrade – don't miss out – Express







If you’re current Fire TV Stick is looking a little past its best then now is a very good time to consider an upgrade. Amazon recently launched a massive two-day Spring Sale event which featured hundreds of products at much lower prices. Although most discounts ended after just 48 hours, Amazon’s Fire devices have continued to include the cost cut but that’s about finish with the online retailer confirming that these deals will end on April 11.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the flagship streaming dongle from Amazon, with a speedy processor, speedy Wi-Fi 6 support, streaming services, Alexa voice assistant to find TV shows, games, and blockbusters.

Luckily, that means there is still time to bag a serious bargain with the entire range of telly-watching devices currently reduced.

Even the ultimate Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now cheaper than before with this premium device including an Alexa voice remote, full 4K compatibility, fast processor and Wi-Fi 6 technology for speedy streams. The Max usually costs over £60 but, right now, that price has been dropped to just £47.99.

There are also reductions to the Stick 4K and the entry-level Lite model is now under £30.

If a Fire TV Stick doesn’t sound exciting enough for your binge-watching needs then don’t fret. The more impressive and feature-packed Fire TV Cube has also been reduced in this sale with customers able to take delivery of this mini set-top box for just £119.99 – that’s a £20 saving.

This ultimate streaming device gets an array of bonus upgrades including hands-free Alexa access which means you can shout orders at the chatty assistant without grabbing the remote.

There’s also a much quicker processor tucked under the shell and it can be used to control other gadgets such as games consoles and webcams.

Thanks to in-built audio, there’s even the option to use the Cube as an Echo-style speaker. Want to know more? Read our full Fire TV Cube review

As we mentioned earlier, all of the deals end later this week so don’t hang around if you fancy a new Stick in the back of your telly.

HERE’S THE FULL LIST OF FIRE PRODUCTS ON OFFER

Fire TV Stick 4K • NOW £44.99 – SAVE £15

The Fire TV Stick 4K does exactly what it says on the tin with this device able to stream content to TVs in glorious 4K quality. That means users will be treated to a pin-sharp image when watching the latest blockbusters or bingeing on boxsets.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max • NOW £47.99 – SAVE £17

If you want the best of the best then the Fire TV Stick Max should be top of your wishlist. This device is not only Ultra HD compatible but is also faster and more reliable thanks to an improved processor and Wi-Fi 6 technology.

Fire

Fire TV Stick Lite • NOW £29.99 – SAVE £5

If you want the cheapest Fire TV Stick the Lite model should be top of your wishlist. This entry-level device is currently under £30 but still offers a seamless way to watch all of the biggest streaming services.

Fire TV Cube • NOW £119.99 – SAVE £20

The Fire TV Cube offers the ultimate experience thanks to hands-free Alexa controls, a speedy processor tucked inside plus support for 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

