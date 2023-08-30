Roku Stock Rises As Streaming Platform Adds More Viewers – Investor's Business Daily









BREAKING: Futures Rise Slightly On Salesforce, These Tech Earnings

Investors.com will undergo scheduled maintenance from 10:00 PM ET – 2:00 AM ET and some features may be unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.





Roku (ROKU) stock rose Thursday after the streaming video platform beat forecasts for the first quarter as it added more viewers than expected.

The San Jose, Calif.-based company late Wednesday said it added 1.6 million new active accounts in the March quarter, bringing its total to 71.6 million. Analysts had expected 1.14 million new users in the period.

Roku lost $1.38 a share on sales of $741 million in the first quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected Roku to lose $1.47 a share on sales of $708 million. In the year-earlier period, Roku lost 19 cents a share on sales of $734 million.

Roku’s platform revenue, mostly advertising sales, dipped 1% year over year to $634.6 million in the March quarter. Meanwhile, its device sales rose 18% to $106.4 million. Total revenue increased 1% in the first quarter.

For the second quarter, Roku predicted revenue of $770 million, up 1%. Analysts had projected sales of $766 million in the June quarter.

On the stock market today, Roku stock edged 0.8% higher to close at 57.01. During the regular session Wednesday, Roku stock fell 2% to close at 56.56.

“We delivered solid first-quarter results in a challenging macro environment,” Chief Executive Anthony Wood and Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden said in a letter to shareholders.

They added, “We expect macro uncertainties to persist throughout 2023. Consumers remain pressured by inflation and recessionary fears, and thus discretionary spend is likely to remain muted.”

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Justin Patterson reiterated his sector weight, or neutral, rating on Roku stock on Thursday.

“We still believe the bar to achieve meaningful EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) profitability in 2024 is high,” Patterson said in a note to clients.

Last week, streaming video network Netflix (NFLX) missed Wall Street’s target for new subscribers in the first quarter and offered a weak outlook. Netflix stock fell on the news.

Netflix stock ranks first out of 21 stocks in IBD’s Leisure-Movies & Related industry group. Meanwhile, Roku stock ranks ninth in the group with a poor IBD Composite Rating of 21 out of 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

Follow Patrick Seitz on Twitter at @IBD_PSeitz for more stories on consumer technology, software and semiconductor stocks.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Microsoft Stock Jumps After Software Giant Posts Strong Cloud Growth

Texas Instruments Tops First-Quarter Targets But Guides Lower

Spotify Crushes Forecasts For New Subscribers, Total Listeners

See Stocks On The List Of Leaders Near A Buy Point

Find Winning Stocks With MarketSmith Pattern Recognition & Custom Screens

8:52 AM ET Tesla stock and Nvidia, along with the other “Magnificent 7” stocks are seeing big mutual fund purchases in the stock…

8:52 AM ET Tesla stock and Nvidia, along with the other “Magnificent 7″…

Get instant access to exclusive stock lists, expert market analysis and powerful tools with 2 months of IBD Digital for only $20!

Get market updates, educational videos, webinars, and stock analysis.

Learn how you can make more money with IBD’s investing tools, top-performing stock lists, and educational content.

Notice: Information contained herein is not and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. The information has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable; however no guarantee is made or implied with respect to its accuracy, timeliness, or completeness. Authors may own the stocks they discuss. The information and content are subject to change without notice.

*Real-time prices by Nasdaq Last Sale. Realtime quote and/or trade prices are not sourced from all markets.

Ownership data provided by Refinitiv and Estimates data provided by FactSet.

© 2000-2023 Investor’s Business Daily, LLC. All rights reserved

source







