Prime Video Releases New Images From ‘Red, White, & Royal Blue’ – Nerds and Beyond

With the premiere less than two weeks away, Prime Video has released another set of new images from its upcoming adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s Red, White, & Royal Blue.
The new images offer fans glimpses at the First Family, royal advisors, and, of course, special looks at Alex and Henry. However, as a bonus, this new set also offers a set of behind the scenes moments with director Matthew López.
Check out the new images below, and be sure to keep checking in with us here at Nerds & Beyond for all things Red, White, & Royal Blue ahead of the film’s premiere on August 11!
