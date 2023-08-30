Prime Video Releases New Images From ‘Red, White, & Royal Blue’ – Nerds and Beyond









With the premiere less than two weeks away, Prime Video has released another set of new images from its upcoming adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s Red, White, & Royal Blue.

The new images offer fans glimpses at the First Family, royal advisors, and, of course, special looks at Alex and Henry. However, as a bonus, this new set also offers a set of behind the scenes moments with director Matthew López.

Check out the new images below, and be sure to keep checking in with us here at Nerds & Beyond for all things Red, White, & Royal Blue ahead of the film’s premiere on August 11!

