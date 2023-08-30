WILLOW Receives First-Ever RIAA NFT Gold & Platinum Program … – RIAA









May 24, 2023 |Gold & Platinum

Four Platinum & Higher Certifications Recognized with Unique Accolade,

Created by Infinite Objects in Partnership with Roc Nation

WASHINGTON, DC (May 24, 2023) – The RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA® (RIAA) announces today a first-of-its-kind NFT accolade presented to WILLOW in recognition of the 3x Platinum “Whip My Hair,” 2x Platinum “Wait A Minute!,” 2x Platinum “Meet Me At Our Spot” and Platinum “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l ft. Travis Barker.” The plaque features artwork commissioned by the pop-punk provocateur alongside ROC NATION and INFINITE OBJECTS.

“I am beyond grateful to have the opportunity to engage in the sacred process that is music. BIG LOVE to RIAA and Infinite Objects! I am so honored to be able to celebrate these milestones in such an innovative way,” says WILLOW.

“RIAA has celebrated artists and their label teams through the Gold & Platinum program for the last 65 years as the industry has constantly evolved. We are excited to announce this innovative new way to recognize official certifications as WILLOW accepts the first-ever NFT plaque. We’re grateful to Roc Nation and Infinite Objects for this creative collaboration,” says RIAA VP of Media Relations | Gold & Platinum Awards Erin D. D. Burr.

Minted on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-721 NFT (see here), this one-of-one item celebrates WILLOW’s musical accomplishments and creative partnerships. The digital ledger system ensures transparency as each certified single is represented as a “trait” of the NFT that can be updated on-chain when new thresholds are officially certified through the RIAA Gold & Platinum program. The authenticated Infinite Objects Video Print display will also automatically reflect the change in artwork when the NFT is updated.

Infinite Objects continues, “we’re thrilled to partner with WILLOW, RIAA, and Roc Nation on this groundbreaking certification. Collaborating on minting WILLOW’s achievements on-chain and celebrating the artwork in an authenticated Infinite Objects physical display is a true honor.”

“Roc Nation takes pride in leaning into new and innovative technology. We’re so excited to present the first-ever RIAA certification to be minted on the blockchain and presented on an authenticated NFT plaque to celebrate WILLOW,” says Roc Nation’s Chief Digital Officer David Wander & SVP of Digital Operations Luca Zanello.

The NFT represents career highlights for WILLOW, from the heavy-hitter “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l ft. Travis Barker” to “Meet Me At Our Spot” with The Anxiety and Tyler Cole that caught fire on TikTok. WILLOW was named to Forbes’ 2021 30 Under 30 list and as Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2021: Comeback Artist of the Year. Using her voice beyond the lyrics, WILLOW won an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Informative Talk Show” (Red Table Talk). Hailed by The New York Times and Rolling Stone as one of the best of 2022, Pitchfork notes her most recent album, the critically acclaimed <COPINGMECHANISM>, “makes a case for a spot as one of her generation’s most versatile vocalists.”

ABOUT RIAA: The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) advocates for recorded music and the people and companies that create it in the United States. RIAA’s several hundred members – ranging from major American music groups with global reach to artist-owned labels and small businesses – make up the world’s most vibrant and innovative music community, working to help artists reach their potential and connect with fans while supporting hundreds of thousands of American jobs.

ABOUT ROC NATION: Roc Nation, founded in 2008 by JAY-Z, has grown into the world’s preeminent entertainment company. Roc Nation works in every aspect of modern entertainment, with recording artists, producers, songwriters, and more. Roc Nation’s client list includes some of the world’s most recognizable names: from Rihanna and Rapsody to Buju Banton and Snoh Aalegra. Roc Nation is a full-service organization, supports a diverse roster of talent via artist management, music publishing, touring, production, strategic brand development, and beyond. Roc Nation Sports was founded in 2013, bringing the organization’s full-service touch to athletes across the NFL, NBA, MLB, and global soccer including LaMelo Ball, Robinson Cano, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Saquon Barkley, Dez Bryant, Danny Green, Rudy Gay, Todd Gurley, Jaire Alexander and Ronnie Stanley.

ABOUT INFINITE OBJECTS: Infinite Objects is a technology-driven company that specializes in transforming digital content into physical art objects. The company’s mission is to create a bridge between the digital and physical worlds, offering a unique and innovative way to experience art through their patented Video Print product line. As one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2021, the company has collaborated with a diverse range of artists and creators, from NFT artists and graphic designers to musicians and filmmakers, to produce limited-edition art objects that are both visually stunning and conceptually rich.

