LUNA Classic Vs. Terra (LUNA): Why Bitgert Will Reward Better This … – Analytics Insight

A lot of crypto investors are in a dilemma on whether to buy Terra (LUNA) or LUNA Classic (LUNC) in 2023. Both coins have done quite well this January, with charts showing a double-digit upsurge. The past 7 days and the last 24 hours have also seen these coins soar higher.
However, it is clear that Terra (LUNA) has done better than LUNA Classic (LUNC). But why? Well, what some of the new investors may not know is that Terra (LUNA) is a product of the hard fork that was executed after the Terra LUNA implosion. The LUNA Classic (LUNC) was the rebranding of the old/crashed cryptocurrency.
This explains why Terra (LUNA) has been doing better than $LUNC this year. It is the new coin that the Terra team is developing. That’s why it has been getting a lot of attention from the crypto community and, more so, the whales.
Therefore, it might be better to invest in Terra (LUNA), the hard fork, as opposed to the old coin LUNA Classic (LUNC). However, both cryptocurrencies have been doing pretty well and might be some of the best rewarding coins this month.
But crypto investors are likely to make good returns from other coins that have built a reputation in the market and have been explosive. Bitgert (BRISE) is one of the cryptocurrencies that crypto investors need to pay a lot of attention to this month.
Unlike LUNA Classic (LUNC), Terra (LUNA), and many other big coins, Bitgert was one of the most explosive coins in 2022. This is because the team had built disruptive products whose adoption rapidly grew the demand for this token.
This year, Bitgert has got more utilities coming on the chain, with the likes of DEX expected to go live this month. The other big product that the Brise team is building is the decentralized marketplace. The launch of these products is going to skyrocket the $BRISE market value.
The Bitgert gasless blockchain, zero trading exchange, Paybrise, and many other launched products are also growing Bitgert coin value this year. It is important to mention that hundreds of partnerships and projects will be joining the Bitgert chain this year,
There is huge profit potential on the Bitgert coin compared to Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC). The massive developments that the Brise team is working on and the already delivered ones will make Bitgert among the most explosive crypto coins in the next few months. That’s why crypto analysts have ranked Bitgert among the most promising coins in 2023. BRISE is an ideal buy today.
