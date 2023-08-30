Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania gets exciting Disney Plus … – Bam! Smack! Pow!









Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Marvel Studios’ ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Marvel fans have been eagerly waiting to watch Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania on Disney Plus. The film was initially expected to arrive on the streaming platform soon after its theatrical release, but Disney ended up holding the film’s streaming release longer than anticipated. This has left fans disappointed and frustrated, as they’ve been looking forward to watching the movie from the comfort of their homes.

Many fans expected Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania to be available on Disney Plus in April, given the company’s recent trend of releasing new movies on the streaming platform shortly after their theatrical debut. However, Disney’s decision to delay the release of the film has left many wondering why.

Despite the disappointment and frustration, Marvel fans remain excited about Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film continues the adventures of Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, and features a new and intriguing storyline that involves the Quantum Realm. Fans have been waiting months for the movie to arrive on Disney Plus and after several disappointing updates, we finally have exciting news for Marvel fans.

After what has been a longer wait than fans anticipated, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will finally release on Disney Plus on Wednesday, May 17. That’s nearly 90 days after the film first opened in theaters in which fans have been waiting for the movie to stream on Disney Plus, making it the longest delay between a Marvel movie’s theatrical and Disney Plus release dates.

Many fans had anticipated the movie would arrive sometime in April, but that ultimately did not happen but at least fans will get the chance to finally stream the movie from the comfort of their homes this May — ironically less than two weeks after Marvel’s latest release has opened in theaters.

With Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania finally coming on May 17, fans will now be able to stream all three Ant-Man movies on Disney Plus for the first time. This will also give fans the chance to stream the movie before Loki season 2 debuts this summer, which is when we’re expecting to next see Kang.

Build your custom FanSided Daily email newsletter with news and analysis on Superheroes and Comics and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2023 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source







