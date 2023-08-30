Selling fast: This Roku streaming box is $19 for Black Friday – Digital Trends









Streaming sticks are small but powerful devices that go hand in hand with Black Friday TV deals. One of the most popular options in the market, the Roku Premiere, is currently on sale for just $19, for a $16 discount to its original price of $35. You can only find this offer from this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals, but with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure how much time is left to take advantage of it. Don’t hesitate — finalize your purchase as soon as possible.



There’s a variety of reasons for investing in a streaming stick, such as upgrading a non-smart TV to a smart TV, or replacing the convoluted interface of the 4K TV that you purchased. If you’re thinking of buying one but the Apple TV 4K is out of reach, the Roku Premiere is an excellent choice. After a simple setup process, you’ll be able to access the Roku platform, through which you’ll be able to access streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. The streaming stick supports 4K content, so if you’ve plugged it into a 4K TV you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite shows and movies in 4K Ultra HD quality.

You can customize the Roku home screen to showcase your preferred streaming services, channels, shows, and input sources such as video game consoles, so you wouldn’t have to navigate complicated menus to launch any of them. The Roku Premiere comes with a remote to go through the interface, but the streaming stick is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use voice commands with smart home devices enabled by these digital assistants for functions such as changing channels, searching for content, controlling playback, and much more. You should check out our Roku tips and tricks so that you can further maximize the platform.

The Roku Premiere is yours for just $19 exclusively from Walmart’s Black Friday deals, nearly half its sticker price of $35 after a $16 discount. You wouldn’t want to miss this offer if you need a streaming stick, so you need to hurry because stocks are going quickly. To make sure that you get the Roku Premiere for this bargain price, click that Buy Now button immediately.



OLED TVs continue to grow in popularity because their display technology promises unparalleled depth, color and sharpness. If you place OLED and LED TVs side by side, there’s simply no comparison. However, the trade-off is that OLED TVs are more expensive, with most models falling within the four-digit price range. They’re worth every single penny, but you might as well look for OLED TV deals so that you’ll enjoy hundreds of dollars in savings along the way. To help you with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the top offers right now for OLED TVs — you’ll need to decide quickly on what model to purchase though, because stocks of the best OLED TVs don’t last long.

55-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,100

The 55-inch LG B2 is powered by LG’s a7 Gen5 AI processor, which helps provide superior upscaling and a great picture every time, while dedicated modes like Filmmaker Mode and Game Optimizer adapt according to what you’re viewing. The TV has two HDMI 2.1 ports for the latest consoles, and there’s also AI Picture Pro 4K functionality that automatically enhances contrast and resolution depending on what you’re watching. Even the remote is a breeze to use, working more intuitively than most, while extensive smart assistant support is convenient too.

If you’ve been looking to grab a new TV but haven’t had a chance yet, this weekend’s TV deal from Walmart has a lot of great options, from budget-friendly 50-inch TVs to fancier QLED TVs for less than $500, which is impressive. We’ve picked three of our favorite choices from the sale, but we encourage you to check out all the deals by pressing the button below!

onn. 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $198, was $238

TVs no longer cost an arm and a leg. Even massive displays like this 75-inch Onn 4K TV have reasonable prices. Tacking on a nice discount makes it even better. Right now you can grab this giant TV for only $498, a sweet $80 discount from its usual $578.

It’s understandable if you’re worried about the quality of this product, as Onn is less known compared to the best TV brands. However, this Frameless 75-inch Onn 4K TV has what it takes to be included in our roundup of the best TVs under $500. It’s very tempting because this is one of the best 75-inch TV deals in the market right now, so you’ll have to beat a lot of other shoppers if you want to get this 75-inch 4K TV for this cheap.

