Valorant Mobile: Beta, gameplay leaks, everything we know – Dexerto









News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games

Valorant Mobile was announced during the game’s first anniversary, as part of developer Riot Games’ plans to expand their flagship first-person shooter onto new platforms. From a possible launch date to early gameplay leaks, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming title.

Valorant Mobile is Riot’s upcoming release that will bring their popular first-person shooter to a new player base. As the game continues to grow rapidly with a blossoming competitive scene and an ever-expanding roster of Agents and maps, there’s still plenty of room for growth.

To celebrate the game’s one-year anniversary in June 2021 Valorant Mobile was announced by Riot. However, details of the port have been scarce ever since.

For now, here’s everything we know about the upcoming release of Valorant Mobile.

Just as they have with their staple MOBA, League of Legends, Riot have announced plans to “expand the [Valorant] franchise” to make it accessible to “more players around the world.”

Currently, Valorant is a Windows PC exclusive, therefore excluding console players, Mac users, and mobile users. However, the release of Valorant Mobile is set to change that for the latter.

Anna Donlon, Valorant’s Executive Producer, revealed: “One of our top goals this first year [2020-21] was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community and to prove to them that Valorant will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter.

“To see our growing player community recognize and appreciate what we’re trying to do with Valorant is beyond what we could’ve expected and we’re thrilled to soon offer the same competitive Valorant experience to even more global players.”

Unfortunately, beyond confirmation that it’s on the way, Riot hasn’t announced a release date for the Mobile version of Valorant just yet. Bringing a AAA title to mobile is an ambitious project, so there’s no telling for certain when fans can expect to jump in.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Though with various insider tests already live in select regions, it appears an early build is now playable. So it could just be a matter of months until the final version is deployed worldwide.

During a series of tweets on April 7, 2022, credible Valorant leaker DannyINTEL revealed that Valorant mobile has officially gone into testing stages in China. In the images posted with the tweets, we see various loading screens and an actual in-game screenshot that shows the mobile UI.

Danny also revealed the Agent selection screen, which shows various Agents such as Jett, Phoenix, Reyna, Breach, Skye, Sova, and Killjoy playable during the playtests. Though it’s unclear if other Agents are in the game yet.

Character selection for Valorant Mobile. pic.twitter.com/LBlzfnfX8K

Further leaked screenshots revealed more of the mobile UI. While the Valorant port does come with a full By Menu akin to the version on desktop, there’s also a ‘Quick Buy Menu’ designed just for handheld devices.

This new system appears to give three distinct options for rapid purchases between rounds. For prices ranging from 2,600 to 3,300 Credits, players can buy preset packs containing weapons, armor, and abilities.

Even more leaks then came in September 2022, including a listing on the Google Play Store for the first time. The new details explained Valorant Mobile is currently accessible to a small number of players, all of who are under NDAs.

New VALORANT Mobile images from Play Store!

– Login screen.

– Lobby menu.#VALORANTMobile pic.twitter.com/y7nrQ4rR7Q

On July 10, 2023, a leaker and data miner partnered with Reporters On Duty claimed that Tencent has stopped Valorant Mobile’s development and that Riot Games has taken the reigns in its creation. He said the title is being remade from scratch at their LA studios alongside its console team.

Valorant Mobile

Tencent Games has already stopped it’s development.

Riot Games took over Valorant Mobile and is developing it from scratch. The title is being remade under Riot LA with its console version. pic.twitter.com/AkqpaC1mve

More details about Valorant Mobile are expected to drop as the game’s release nears, and we’ll keep you updated with everything — leaks or official — right here.

source







