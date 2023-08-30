Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Are Eyeing Up TMS Network Presale – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is preparing for a major leap with the imminent launch of Shibarium, an event that could potentially open up unprecedented wealth opportunities for its investors. In parallel, Dogecoin (DOGE) has recorded a staggering surge in daily transactions for May, signaling a sustained interest in meme coins. Amid Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) developments, the TMS Network isn’t left behind, as it consistently draws attention from the investment community.
The TMS Network (TMSN) is becoming a hotspot for investors in the crypto world. TMS Network offers a unique platform where users can directly trade a wide range of derivatives using cryptocurrencies.
All they need to do is connect their cryptocurrency wallets to the TMS Network, and they can execute orders without relinquishing their assets. TMS Network enticing feature is that it allows access to its platform’s features even if users do not hold an account.
Investing in TMS Network tokens comes with benefits; token holders earn commissions from the platform’s volume. With the ability to conduct trades in crypto, equities, FX, and CFDs, token holders are assured of earnings.
During TMS Network current stage 4 presale, tokens are available at just $0.104, with a 50% bonus offer. Analysts are optimistic about TMS Network Future, projecting its value to reach $2.20 by the end of 2023.
Dogecoin (DOGE), the popular meme-based cryptocurrency, has recently made headlines not for its price movement but for a startling rise in daily transactions. May witnessed an astonishing 8,220% surge in Dogecoin (DOGE) daily transactions, catapulting from around 25,000 to an unprecedented peak of 2.08 million on May 27, according to analytics platform IntoTheBlock. This impressive feat marked a historic first, with Dogecoin (DOGE) outperforming Bitcoin in peak transaction volume for the first time in 14 years.
What’s behind this massive growth? Key driving factors appear to be the escalating trend of minting DRC-20 standard digital assets on the Dogecoin (DOGE) blockchain and the low transaction fees offered by the network. Similar to ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum’s platform, the introduction of this model on Dogecoin (DOGE) blockchain has bolstered network activity. However, despite this substantial rise in transaction volume, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has not mirrored this upswing, remaining relatively stable for the time being. The coming months will show whether this increased activity will impact Dogecoin (DOGE) market value.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to weather the storm in the volatile crypto markets. Trapped in a ten-day correction streak, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has struggled to eliminate its fifth ‘zero’ from its price, sparking investor concern about its near-term prospects. The current situation has set the stage for a critical question: Will the much-anticipated Shibarium launch act as the catalyst Shiba Inu (SHIB) needs to regain momentum?
The forthcoming Shibarium mainnet, the second-layer solution for Shiba Inu (SHIB), can potentially be a game-changer. Currently undergoing rigorous testing and audit checks, Shibarium aims to ensure maximum security for user funds. With an uncertain launch date, the dedicated Shiba Inu (SHIB) development team works relentlessly to expedite a successful rollout. As the crypto world awaits this potential milestone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors and enthusiasts keep a keen eye on project developments and price movements, hoping for a noteworthy turnaround.
