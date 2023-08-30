Edge of AI launch Party: August 2nd – NFT Culture

BUY OUR COMMUNITY TOKEN
🚀 Whoa! Buckle up, NFTCulture readers, because we’ve got some thrilling news coming your way! The Edge of is inviting us to the grand launch party of their latest venture, the Edge of AI Podcast! 🎉 This is no ordinary party; it’s a feast of knowledge and networking with all the tech and AI enthusiasts in Los Angeles, California.
Get ready for a stellar lineup of speakers, including AI gurus like Les Borsai, Rachel Joy Victor, Ramsay Brown, Jyo Deshmukh, and Chris Coughlan! They’ll be diving into hot topics like “Can we trust AI?” and exploring the fascinating blend of Hollywood and Artificial Intelligence. 🎙️
Oh, but wait, there’s more! The party will feature a live podcast recording, mind-blowing talks from industry experts, rocking music, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and loads of opportunities to connect with fellow AI aficionados! 🍔🍹🎶
Tickets are selling like hotcakes, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this cosmic AI adventure. Grab your spot for just $99.00! 🎫
TL;DR: The Edge of AI Podcast is blasting off with an epic launch party in LA on August 2nd. Join for a live podcast, expert talks, music, food, and networking. Get your tickets ASAP! 🌟
