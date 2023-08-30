cNed Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more – Sportskeeda









Valorant is Riot Games’ character-based tactical shooter. While it features Agent-specific abilities, the main focus of the game is on gunplay. You have to shoot your opponents down before they can kill you. This makes having optimal settings a necessity.

All players have their preferred specifications as to how they want their crosshairs, mouse sensitivity, and more. Given the number of options in Valorant, it can sometimes be difficult to determine what you need.

Mehmet “cNed” İpek is a Turkish player competing for Natus Vincere. He used to play for Acend, with whom he won the VCT Champions in 2021.

cNed is known for his precision on the Operator and explosive entry fragging capabilities. His aim is matched by only a few. For those seeking to replicate his Valorant settings, here’s everything they need to know.

cNed joined NAVI after it became a Riot-partnered team for the EMEA League of VCT 2023. He played for the Acend squad, which saw massive success throughout the 2021 season before falling in the ranks to other teams in 2022.

The Turkish Valorant star has not yet debuted for the team and will most likely play his first official game in their VCT LOCK//IN fixture against KRU Esports. He is known as the star duelist and was seen playing the Chamber Operator while the Agent was meta. However, cNed will likely revert to the tried and tested Jett this season.

The following sections contain details of the player’s in-game settings, such as his crosshair, sensitivity, and peripherals.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Both beginners and seasoned veterans looking to fine-tune their Valorant settings can benefit from looking at pros’ settings. Take a look at cNed’s preferences to start dominating your ranked games.

