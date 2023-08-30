Best TV Series Coming to Apple TV+ in July 2023 – MovieWeb









Here’s a rundown of Apple TV+’s July lineup, which is chock-full of eagerly awaited sequels to popular shows.

When viewers think of Apple TV+, they imagine its viewing experience and the quality of shows it frequently picks up, but what they fail to realize is that Apple TV+ has grown tremendously over time, and quantity may be one of their future ambitions. However, unlike Netflix, it is quite likely that the Apple streaming service will address the issue of quality loss, which reassures us, given the introduction of several outstanding TV series this year.

The preceding few months, in particular, have been extravagant for streamers, with continuous back-to-back hit TV shows like Silo, Platonic, Ted Lasso, and The Crowded Room with Tom Holland's stellar performance. Following the trend, the platform has opted to add a couple more intriguing titles to its library in July. So, here are the best TV series coming to Apple TV+ in July 2023.

Although The Crowded Room was far from a groundbreaking series, it received favorable reviews from audiences, and Tom Holland's acting made it a great Apple TV+ show. He has given an outstanding performance in the series thus far, and we are just halfway through the first season, which will consist of ten episodes.

The Crowded Room, released on June 9, unfolds in 1979 when a young man named Danny Sulivan (Tom Holland) finds himself in an uncertain circumstance involving murder and is quickly apprehended by authorities on the scene. When detective Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried) arrives and interrogates him, she learns more about his past, which leads to some unexpected revelations, making her question if he is the true perpetrator or just an innocent bystander.

The Afterparty is an anthology series created by Academy Award winners Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, and Apple TV+ has greenlit a second season for this comedy detective series soon after its January 2022 premiere. In the first season, a murder takes place during a high school reunion, and Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) and Aniq (Sam Richardson) investigate to find the true culprit.

In the second season, a joyous wedding is disrupted when the groom is murdered, and everyone at the venue becomes a suspect. When the investigators arrive, they must question everyone in order to uncover any clues that could lead to the culprit, who might be anyone from family members to business partners or a stranger to star-crossed lovers. The Afterparty's second season will premiere on Apple TV+ on July 12.

Foundation is a revered science fiction Apple TV+ show that debuted in 2021. The series was based on Isaac Asimov's book of the same name, with David S. Goyer overseeing the direction. The upcoming season appears to have raised the stakes, with the Foundation thrown into a vicious war with the Galactic Empire, implying that it aims to dive deeper into the sprawling space saga, as seen in the trailer.

The plot for Foundation Season 2 has been revealed via Apple TV+, and it is as follows:

"More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in "Foundation" season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy the Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire."

Swagger has been an excellent addition to the Apple TV+ slate for June, with the first season already looking fairly promising with accurate representations surrounding basketball. The series was reportedly inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant's real-life story and presented his raw life experiences of how he triumphed in this competitive field despite all odds.

The series premiered on June 23, and considering episodes will be released weekly, a few episodes will be available on the streaming service in July. If you like basketball or are a big admirer of Kevin Durant, Swagger can be just what you need to elevate your admiration for the game and those who play it.

Hijack is a new Apple TV+ thriller starring Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) that feels like a modern remake of Wesley Snipes' Passenger 57. Since the series will premiere on June 28, it should last at least a couple of months before concluding its first season, providing you with many episodes to binge-watch by the end of July.

The series takes place during a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London, during which five people unexpectedly hijack the plane. Enter Sam Nelson, a successful business negotiator who happens to be a passenger on the plane and uses his negotiation skills to try to reach an agreement with the hijackers so they don't harm anyone. However, as situations escalate owing to authorities on the ground, Sam decides to rethink his plan of action, which could risk all the passengers aboard the plane if it fails.

