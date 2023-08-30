What's new on HBO Max in March 2023 – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Danica Creahan
HBO Max has tons of great new content arriving this month, including new episodes of the gritty action-adventure series “The Last of Us,” the final season of “Succession” and even a few 2023 Oscar nominees. Keep reading to check out what’s coming to (and leaving) HBO Max in March 2023.
The top products in this article:
HBO Max subscription, $10 and up monthly
HBO Max has two subscription tiers, an ad-supported subscription for $10 monthly and an ad-free plan available for $16 monthly.
For even more streaming recommendations, make sure to check out our guides to everything new on Paramount+, what’s new on Disney+, the best TV and movies to stream this week and where to watch all the 2023 Best Picture nominees. If you’re looking for a list of new family-friendly titles to stream on your next family movie night, check out the Essentials family streaming guide.
Here’s what’s new on HBO Max for March 2023:
Based on the popular Playstation video game, “The Last of Us” stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as an unlikely pair making their way across a fungus-infested zombie-apocalypse-esque wasteland. New episodes of this smash-hit series are currently streaming weekly on HBO Max.
New episodes of “The Last of Us” drop every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, with the season finale set to air on Mar. 12, 2023.
“The Last of Us,” now streaming on HBO Max
With the sale of Waystar Royco on the horizon, the Roy family struggles to prepare for what life will look like in the aftermath. Angst and division among the family ensues. Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Nicholas Braun return for the final season of “Succession,” premiering Mar. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.
“Succession” Season 4, streaming Mar. 26 on HBO Max
Looking to catch up on the best films of the year before the 2023 Academy Awards? You can stream some of them right now on HBO Max.
Winner of the 2022 Venice International Film Festival’s Golden Lion award and 2023 Oscar nominee “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” paints an intimate portrait of internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin, exploring her career and fight against the Sackler family through intimate interviews, groundbreaking photography and archival footage.
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” streaming Mar. 19 on HBO Max
Reuniting “In Bruges” co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin” follows Pádraic and his lifelong friend Colm, who find themselves at an alarming impasse when Colm decides to end their relationship.
“The Banshees of Inisherin,” now streaming on HBO Max
Austin Butler stars as the titular music icon in this critically acclaimed Baz Luhrmann biopic. This best picture nominee examines Elvis Presley’s legacy through the lens of his complex relationship with his manager (played by Tom Hanks).
“Elvis,” now streaming on HBO Max
March 1:
A Dangerous Method, 2011
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, 2014 (HBO)
Basic, 2003 (HBO)
Beatriz at Dinner, 2017 (HBO)
Best of Enemies, 2015 (HBO)
Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
Breathe, 2017 (HBO)
Cobra, 1986 (HBO)
Creed, 2015
Creed II, 2018
Finding Forrester, 2000 (HBO)
Ghost Ship, 2002 (HBO)
The Expendables, 2010
House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)
I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)
I Love You, Man, 2009 (HBO)
Iris, 2014 (HBO)
Lemon, 2017 (HBO)
Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)
Lucy, 2014 (HBO)
Make Your Move, 2013 (HBO)
Milk, 2008 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO)
Next Day Air, 2009 (HBO)
Outrage, 2009 (HBO)
Results, 2015 (HBO)
Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
Selena, 1997
School Life, 2016 (HBO)
Sinister, 2012
Spawn 1997
Speed Racer, 2008 (HBO)
Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)
The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
The Big Hit, 1998 (HBO)
The Blue Lagoon, 1980
The Brothers Bloom, 2008 (HBO)
The Circle, 2017 (HBO)
The Expendables 2, 2012
The Expendables 3, 2014
The Jacket, 2005 (HBO)
The Kid, 2019 (HBO)
The Wife, 2018
Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)
This is the End, 2013
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (“A Brave Little Rooster”), 2015 (HBO)
Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)
White God, 2014 (HBO)
Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)
You Got Served, 2004
March 2:
Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, Max Original Premiere
Mariachis, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 6:
Perry Mason, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Rain Dogs, Season Premiere (HBO)
March 8:
Mortal Kombat, 2021
March 12:
The Last of Us, Season Finale Premiere (HBO)
March 17:
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 2
March 19:
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 23:
Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections, 2023
March 26:
Succession, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
March 29:
Those Who Wish Me Dead
March 1:
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (HBO)
March 7:
Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen, 2023
March 8:
Cries From Syria, 2017 (HBO)
March 14:
Arthur Miller: Writer, 2018 (HBO)
Ron’s Gone Wrong, 2021
March 22:
The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO)
March 27:
Mandrake Telefilm Part 1, 2013 (HBO)
Mandrake Telefilm Part 2, 2013 (HBO)
March 30:
Armed and Dangerous, 1986
Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard, 2021 (HBO)
March 31:
3:10 To Yuma, 2007 (HBO)
10, 1979
The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland, 1999
A Happening Of Monumental Proportions, 2022 (HBO)
Aeon Flux, 2006 (HBO)
American Hustle, 2013
Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)
Around the World In 80 Days, 1956
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, 2007
Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009
Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)
Beerfest, 2006
Before Sunrise, 1995
Before Sunset, 2004
The Best of Blaxploitation, 2023
The Big Chill, 1983
The Big Sleep, 1946
Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)
Black Nativity, 2013 Director’s Cut (HBO)
Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)
Body Heat, 1981
Border, 2018 (HBO)
The Boy Who Could Fly, 1989
Camelot, 1967
The Campaign, 2012
Cannery Row, 1982
Chappelle’s Show, Seasons 1-2
Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over, 1982 (HBO)
Colossal, 2017 (HBO)
Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)
Cheyenne Autumn, 1964
Children of the Damned, 1964
City Slickers, 1991
City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, 1994
Cleopatra Jones, 1973
Cleopatra Jones and the Casino of Gold, 1975
Colossal, 2016
Contagion, 2011
Dances With Wolves, 1990 Extended Version (HBO)
Dating Amber, 2020
Deep Impact, 1998 (HBO)
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dogfight, 1991
Down Terrace, 2022 (HBO)
Elvis on Tour, 1972
Elvis: That’s the Way it is, 1970
Ender’s Game, 2013 (HBO)
Escape Plan, 2013 (HBO)
Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)
The Eyes of Tammy Faye, 2021
Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)
Five Easy Pieces, 1970
Flipped, 2010
Four Weddings and A Funeral, 1994 (HBO)
Frank, 2014 (HBO)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995
Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)
Ghostbusters, 1984
Ghostbusters II, 1989
Girlfriends, 1978
Gold Diggers of 1933, 1933
Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)
Grumpier Old Men, 1995
Grumpy Old Men, 1993
A Guy Named Joe, 1943
Hall Pass, 2011
Happy Endings, 2011
Hooper, 1978
Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)
House of Wax, 2005
House on Haunted Hill, 1999
House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013
Hugo, 2011 (HBO)
The Hunger, 1983
Innerspace, 1987
Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)
Iron Eagle, 1986
Iron Eagle II, 1988
It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963
Jailhouse Rock, 1957
Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990 (HBO)
Jumper, 2008 (HBO)
Jumping the Broom, 2011
Kick-Ass, 2010 (HBO)
Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
Larry Crowne, 2011 (HBO)
The Last Detail, 1973
The Last Dragon, 1985
Les Misérables, 1998
Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)
Live By Night, 2016
Logan’s Run, 1976
Lolita, 1962
Love & Basketball, 2000
Love Don’t Cost a Thing, 2003
Love in the Afternoon, 1957
Malibu’s Most Wanted, 2003
A Man Apart, 2003
The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
Matilda, 1996
Meet the Spartans, 2008 Extended Version (HBO)
Michael, 1996
Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999 (HBO)
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997
Moon, 2009 (HBO)
Moscow on the Hudson, 1984
My Cousin Vinny, 1992 (HBO)
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985
New Jack City, 1991
No Place on Earth, 2013 (HBO)
Nobody, 2021 (HBO)
On the Waterfront, 1954
Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)
Pride and Prejudice, 1940
Profile, 2021 (HBO)
Prom Night, 2008
Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)
Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)
Red 2, 2013 (HBO)
Red Dust, 1932
Robin hOOD, 2018 (HBO)
Romance on the High Seas, 1948
Rosewood, 1997
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird, 1985
Set it Off, 1996
Sex and the City (Movie), 2008
Shaft in Africa, 1973
Shaft’s Big Score!, 1972
She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)
Showdown in Little Tokyo, 1991
Showtime, 2002
Sideways, 2004 (HBO)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005
South Central, 1992
Spawn, 1997
Super Fly, 1972
Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017
Tea for Two, 1950
The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)
The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)
The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)
The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)
The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)
The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)
The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011 (HBO)
The Perfect Host, 2011 (HBO)
The Secret Life of Bees, 2008 Director’s Cut (HBO)
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)
The Thin Man, 1934
The Thirteenth Floor, 1999
The Toy, 1982
The Truth About Cats and Dogs, 1996 (HBO)
The Two Faces of January, 2014 (HBO)
Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)
To the Wonder, 2013 (HBO)
Twisted, 2004 (HBO)
Upside of Anger, 2005
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Veronica Mars, 2014
Vice Versa, 1988
Village of the Damned, 1960
Viva Las Vegas, 1964
Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)
Waiting for Guffman, 1997
Waking Life, 2001 (HBO)
Wattstax, 1973
The Way Back, 2020
Woman of the Year, 1942
What to Expect When You’re Expecting, 2012 (HBO)
“The Last of Us” isn’t the only smash hit show the streaming giant has put out recently. Here are our top picks of what to watch on HBO Max.
“House of the Dragon” is totally on fire with its audience. Set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” the spin-off series follows the bloody reign of House Targaryen. Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine star in Season 1 of “House of the Dragon.”
“House of the Dragon,” now streaming on HBO Max
Originally slated to run as a limited series, Mike White’s Emmy-winning HBO show, “The White Lotus,” took fans to Sicily for Season 2.
Jennifer Coolidge returns alongside a star-studded cast, which includes Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Theo James and Meghann Fahy. The first episode of “The White Lotus” Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.
“The White Lotus,” now streaming on HBO Max
Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film tells the tale of Jack and Alice, a young couple residing in an idyllic company town community in the 1950s. Everything appears picture perfect, but after her neighbor wanders into the surrounding desert and comes back changed, Alice’s world begins to fracture.
Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Wilde herself, “Don’t Worry Darling” is now available to stream on HBO Max.
“Don’t Worry Darling,” now streaming on HBO Max
From the minds of Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, “The Sex Lives of College Girls” follows four dormmates at a prestigious college who are all looking to find themselves during their freshman year. Season 2 of this raunchy comedy picks up right after fall break, and it seems the girls still have a lot more to learn. Starring Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott, “The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.
“The Sex Lives of College Girls” (Season 2), now streaming on HBO Max
Created and hosted by Dan Levy, “The Big Brunch” brings together 10 contestants from across the country to compete at perfecting a chef’s most dreaded meal: brunch. Levy is joined by judges Will Guidara and Sohla El-Waylly in this delicious new cooking show, now streaming on HBO Max.
“The Big Brunch,” now streaming on HBO Max
“Our Flag Means Death” is based loosely upon the real life of Stede Bonnet, a wealthy aristocrat who gave up everything to become a pirate captain. After striking up an unlikely friendship with the iconic Captain Blackbeard, Bonnet and his newbie crew set sail towards many misadventures across the Seven Seas.
Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby star in this swashbuckling new comedy series alongside a star-studded ensemble cast which includes Fred Armisen, Leslie Jones, Kristen Schaal, Nick Kroll and Will Arnett.
“Our Flag Means Death,” new episodes streaming weekly
After closing out its first season on a swoon-worthy cliffhanger, “Starstruck” is back for season two. Starring Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel, “Starstruck” follows the somewhat lost 20-something Jessie, who begins an almost-relationship with a movie star after a one night stand. Season two of the show will pick up right where it last left us: with Jessie choosing not to make some big life changes for Tom. Ultimately, this grand gesture will not solve all of the odd couple’s problems, as you can see from the trailer.
“Starstruck,” now streaming
With the 2023 Academy Awards right around the corner, now is a great time to look back and check out past nominees you may have missed. 2022 Best Picture nominees “West Side Story,” “Drive My Car” and “Nightmare Alley” are all available to stream on HBO Max, among other nominated films this year.
A recently widowed stage actor needs someone to serve as his chauffeur, and a 20-year-old girl ends up being the perfect candidate. “Drive My Car” is a story of unlikely friendship and and the continuation of life through grief. This four-time Oscar nominated film, by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, is in theaters and now streaming on HBO Max.
“Drive My Car,” now streaming on HBO Max
Based on Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction saga of the same name, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides, a nobleman whose family is forced to relocate and rule the desert planet Arrakis — the most dangerous planet in the universe. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and more, “Dune” is now streaming on HBO Max and available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
“Dune,” now streaming on HBO Max
This star-studded Guillermo del Toro flick follows a manipulative carny who studies under the carnival’s clairvoyant act before teaming with a psychiatrist to create his own mentalism show. “Nightmare Alley” stars Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins and Cate Blanchett. The psychological thriller is streaming on HBO Max.
“Nightmare Alley,” streaming on HBO Max
Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of this Tony-award winning 1957 stage musical stars Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez and the best supporting actress-nominated Ariana DeBose. “West Side Story” is now available to stream on both Disney+ and HBO Max. You can also still catch this Oscar-nominated musical in theaters.
“West Side Story,” now streaming on HBO Max
Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest shows, this month’s big football game, the 2023 Puppy Bowl and more? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs, TV stands and more.
According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung’s “The Frame” features a gallery design that “hugs the wall.” This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.
The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.
An Amazon customer called the TV “the best 4K panel I’ve ever owned.” “The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room,” they commented.
65″ LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)
This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.
“I recently bought this tv last week and I’m really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up,” wrote a Walmart customer. “If you want a tv that’s affordable TCL is the way to go. I don’t have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV’s again from this brand in the near future.”
65″ TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368
Watch your shows, movies and games in all their glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision.
All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.
50″ TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $366 (reduced from $600)
This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision.
The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans — plus, it’s hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.
75″ Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)
This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.
Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $50
Danica Creahan is an expert on streaming for CBS Essentials. When she’s not evaluating the best new shows and movies to stream or comparing every way to watch NCAA March Madness this year, she’s probably out playing with — or shopping for — her dog.
First published on March 3, 2023 / 2:21 PM
