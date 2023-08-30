Samsung's 2021 smart TVs are getting Xbox Cloud Gaming and … – The Verge









Samsung is expanding access on its older smart TVs to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and other game streaming services. Starting next week and rolling out through the end of the year, apps for Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna, GeForce Now, and Utomik will be available on select 2021 Samsung smart TVs.

Samsung originally launched a gaming TV hub for its 2022 smart TVs and monitors earlier this year that included access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Stadia, and GeForce Now. “When Samsung Gaming Hub rolled out earlier this year on 2022 TV models, the number one question we received was ‘when is cloud gaming coming to my 2021 TV?’ Today we’re happy to share with our eager fans that they’ll be able to play the games they love before the end of the year,” says Mike Lucero, head of product for gaming at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung’s gaming hub won’t be making its way to 2021 TVs, though. Instead, individual apps will be offered on these older smart TVs. The majority of Bluetooth-enabled gaming controllers will be supported, and you’ll just need to connect a compatible TV to an internet connection and download the relevant apps from Samsung’s app store to start streaming games.

Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080 members will also able to stream up to 4K to a compatible Samsung TV. Nvidia opened up 4K streaming for Mac and PC users earlier this year, and this is the first time GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier members will be able to stream up to 4K natively on a TV without the need for Nvidia’s Shield hardware.

Microsoft says it’s also adding controller rumble to the Xbox App on both 2021 and 2022 Samsung TVs. “Owners of 2021 and 2022 Samsung Smart TVs will get to feel a more immersive cloud gaming experience with rumble on controllers,” says Ashley McKissick, CVP of gaming experiences & platforms at Microsoft. “Pick up your favorite Bluetooth-enabled controller, such as the Xbox Wireless Controller and PlayStation DualSense, and start playing.”

Here’s the full list of 2021 models that will support these cloud gaming apps:

Understandably, Stadia won’t be offered as an individual app, as Google is shutting down the service in January. “Stadia will no longer be available in Samsung Gaming Hub once the Stadia platform sunsets,” explains Samsung. Blacknut and Antstream Arcade apps are also planned for 2023.

Update November 16th, 11:15AM ET: Article updated to note Microsoft is adding rumble support to controllers for its Xbox App on Samsung TVs.

Correction November 16th, 11:55AM ET: The apps will start rolling out next week, not today. Samsung originally said the rollout would begin today, but Mike Lucero, director of product management for gaming at Samsung’s US branch, now tells us that was incorrect and the rollout will start next week.

