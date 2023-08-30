How PancakeSwap can relieve Binance’s troubles – AMBCrypto News









PancakeSwap’s progress on the BNB chain brings hope amid bearish sentiment. Recent upticks in BNB activity and attention hint at potential recovery despite challenges.



In the midst of the recent SEC lawsuits faced by Binance [BNB], the network encountered a wave of negative sentiment. However, PancakeSwap [CAKE], a popular decentralized exchange (DEX) on the BNB chain, showed promising progress that could potentially improve sentiment surrounding the latter.

Is your portfolio green? Check out the BNB Profit Calculator

According to data from Token Terminal, PancakeSwap outperformed its competitors, emerging as the top choice for monthly active traders on its network. With a remarkable 1.7 million addresses engaged in trading, PancakeSwap surpassed Uniswap [UNI] and 0xproject, which recorded 910,000 and 410,000 traders, respectively.

⛓️🔁Monthly active traders for the DEX market sector

Top 5:

1. @PancakeSwap ~1.7m

2. @Uniswap ~910k

3. @0xProject ~410k

4. @MetaMask ~340k

5. @traderjoe_xyz ~303k pic.twitter.com/3VgQloymHd

— Token Terminal (@tokenterminal) June 9, 2023



The substantial increase in monthly active users led to a consequent rise in revenue for PancakeSwap. However, the total value locked (TVL) on the platform has not shown significant improvement.



The growth of PancakeSwap on the BNB network thus holds the potential to attract new users and positively impact the sentiment surrounding BNB.

Source: Token Terminal

At press time, BNB garnered significant attention on social platforms. Due to SEC’s lawsuit, there has been a 110% surge in engagements and a 65% increase in the token’s mentions.

However, the attention received was not entirely positive, as Santiment’s data revealed a considerable decline in weighted sentiment towards the token, indicating a prevailing negative outlook.

Source: Santimnt

These factors have contributed to a decline in activity and revenue within the protocol. Nonetheless, in the past 24 hours, there has been a notable uptick of 2.4% in the BNB network’s activity, according to Token Terminal.

As for the token, BNB was trading at $240.69 at press time. The token has experienced significant price depreciation in recent days, accompanied by a decline in velocity. However, the trading volume has witnessed a remarkable surge during the same period.

Source: Santiment

Realistic or not, here’s BNB’s market cap in BTC’s terms

Traders have adopted a pessimistic stance towards BNB as well. According to data from Coinglass, out of all positions taken against BNB at press time, 52.9% were shorts.

While challenges persisted for the troubled BNB chain, the growth and success of PancakeSwap brought a glimmer of hope.



Disclaimer:

AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

© 2023 AMBCrypto

source







