MrBeast offer to buy ‘£8,000 Instagram DM’ – Metro.co.uk









YouTube star MrBeast was willing to splurge big bucks to see what an £8,000 thank you note said.

Influencer and YouTuber Emma Chamberlain sent the internet wild after an offer appearing to charge a whopping £8,000 for an Instagram direct message appeared on her online store.

Her fans were apparently given the option to receive a ‘personal thank you note’ for the hefty price tag, which they could alternatively opt to pay in monthly installments of around £740.

As the controversial thank you note, which we now know wasn’t what it seemed, quickly went viral on TikTok, MrBeast, who’s known for splashing cash left and right, said he’ll buy it and see what all the fuss is about.

Although many speculated it was a joke, several fans who visited the website and attempted to add the item to their cart and check out claimed they weren’t stopped at any point.

As soon as MrBeast announced he’s buying Emma’s Instagram message on Twitter, many followers and fellow streamers started begging him to post it afterwards.

Iâm gonna buy it and see what it says lol

One person even said that they would send MrBeast personal ‘good morning’ and ‘thank you’ notes every day for the rest of his life for the same price.

MrBeast won’t be getting his expensive personal note, however, as the entire site has been replaced by a holding message, which states that the post was never intended to be public, and went up without Emma’s knowledge.

A statement from her merch company reads:

‘There have been false and inaccurate claims that Emma Chamberlain was offering DM’s in exchange for $10K.

‘As background in 2018, Cozack (Emma’s merch company) was testing a prospective reward program related to Emma’s Merch without her knowledge.

‘In testing they created an outrageous, never activated reward level that was not intended to be active or purchased.

‘These reward ideas were never run by Emma since they were not meant to be available for sale or reward, but simply intended for internal testing purposes.

‘What we suspect is that data was activated and crawled by Google’s SEO indexing system and discovered by an individual who then began spreading false information to press outlets.

‘This was never made public, and certainly was never planned to be sold or purchased. The test program was never discoverable on the main page or product listing site, which is another reason that Emma had no knowledge of this.

‘With the internet’s tendency to create false narratives around sensationalised stories we wanted to provide you with the truth first hand and from the source.

‘The site is currently down for internal review.’

Emma rose to internet fame at a very young age, with her humorous and relatable vlogs attracting millions of fans to her YouTube channel.

emma chamberlain is selling instagram dms for TEN THOUSAND AMERICAN DOLLARS????

