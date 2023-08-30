Valorant News: VCT Lock//In São Paulo 2023 Explained; One Mistake and You’re Out! – The Sportsrush









Adnan Juzar Kachwala

|Published January 18, 2023

Valorant is about to spice up as Riot reveals their Lock//In format for São Paulo. One loss in the brackets, and the teams are out.

VCT 2023 is off to a flying start as the formats are announced. The teams will meet each other in a randomly seeded bracket. This is because Riot intentionally wants international teams to face each other for the spectacle.

However, they made one mistake. The bracket matches are made so that if a team loses, they are directly sent home. Let us take a look at this system in detail.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ValorantEsports/status/1615371059695419398?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Everything you need to know is given in this video. As you can tell from it, the brackets will be a best of three, while the semis and finals will be a best of five. The tournament will last for three weeks, starting on February 13 and concluding on March 3.

The nature of this tournament is to maximize the number of international matches taking place. As you can see by the roulette wheel, there are international teams such as PRX facing C9, Fnatic facing Sentinels, and so on.

Some regions overlap each other, but that is nothing big since we are seeing a lot of satisfying matchups in the format using this wheel. There is only one problem here.

Teams will go home if they lose their first match in a single elimination format. However, Riot has promised to fix this in the next event, which will be a Double Elimination bracket.

The single elimination bracket will continue until two teams from each group remain. They will face each other in the final stage. It is bound to be one hell of a tournament in Brazil; we hope you are excited to kick off this Valorant year with a bang!

Copyright: © RU Sport Private Limited. All rights reserved.

