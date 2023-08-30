Verizon Prepaid launches biggest discount yet on Unlimited plans … – Verizon News









Customers can save $20 a month and receive access to premium benefits when they add an Unlimited Prepaid line

NEW YORK – Verizon Prepaid announced today new multiline savings on its Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans, offering even more consumers affordable access to the network America relies on.* Verizon Prepaid Unlimited Plan customers can add additional lines for just $30 per month, and two-line accounts are now as low as $80 per month.

For the first time, the new multiline plan structure allows customers to save $20 per month on Verizon Prepaid’s Unlimited plans for any Unlimited smartphone line they add to their account. Unlimited customers can enjoy 5 GB of mobile hotspot data, while Unlimited Plus customers can experience premium plan features, including access to 5G Ultra Wideband, 50 GB of premium network access, 25 GB of premium mobile hotspot data and Global Choice free calls to the country of their choice for as low as $40 per month per line with Autopay.

“Verizon Prepaid is already a great choice for a no-contract, no-credit check wireless service with the premium 5G network experience only Verizon can offer,” said Angie Klein, SVP and President of the Verizon Value organization. “And now, with new multiline discounts on our Unlimited and Unlimited Plus Prepaid plans, we're making it even more accessible for couples and families – with big savings for every line they add.”

Verizon Prepaid offers customers great prices and device options with flexible payment terms and no credit checks, deposits or annual contracts required. The new multiline discounts apply to smartphone lines two-ten on current 2023 Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans and include:

Unlimited Plans: Starting at $60/mo ($50/mo with Autopay or Loyal Discount Price). Two lines for $80, three lines for $110, or four lines for $140 per month. Plan Features: 5 GB Mobile Hotspot.

Unlimited Plus Plans: Starting at $70/mo ($60/mo with Autopay or Loyal Discount Price), two lines for $100, three lines for $140, or four lines for $180 per month. Plan Features: access to 5G Ultra-Wideband, 50 GB of premium network access, 25 GB of premium mobile hotspot data and Global Choice free calls to one country.

In addition to Verizon Prepaid, Verizon offers a wide range of prepaid options through a portfolio of brands that match every customer’s need including: Total by Verizon, Visible, Straight Talk and Tracfone.

Visit www.verizon.com/plans/prepaid for more information.

