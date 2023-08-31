3 Must Have Roku Accessories to Make Your Roku & Roku TV Even Better – Cord Cutters News











By

Luke Bouma

on

in

Do you have a Roku player or Roku TV? Roku players and Roku TVs are amazingly powerful but there are a few things that can make them even better. You may want to consider a few Roku accessories to help you get the most out of your Roku.

These are my picks for the top three Roku accessories that will help you get the most out of your Roku.

#1 Roku Voice Remote Pro

Do you have an old Roku with the old Roku remote? You may want to consider upgrading to the new Roku Voice Remote Pro.

For me, the best selling point is the lost remote finder. Now you can easily find your remote when your kids lose it in the couch.

The Roku Remote Pro also comes with hands-free voice controls, programmable shortcut buttons, and the ability to control your TV’s power and volume.

You can find the Roku Voice Remote Pro on Amazon HERE.

#2 The Sideclick Universal Attachment For Roku Remotes

Want a Roku remote that can do more than control your TV’s volume and power? With the Sideclick, you can program a ton of features to your Roku Remote, allowing you to change inputs and more without needing to grab a second remote.

This one add-on address many of the complaints people have about using Roku players, and that is the need for two remotes to do everything you want on the TV.

You can find the Sideclick Universal Remote for Roku on Amazon HERE.

#3 4K HDMI Cables

Did you know to get true 4K TV, your HDMI cable also needs to support 4K? Older HDMI cables max out at 1080p.

Right now, Amazon’s 6ft HDMI cables with 4K support are on sale for $8.54, down from the typical $9.99.

You can find Amazon’s 4K HDMI Cables on Amazon HERE..

What Roku accessory would you add to this list? Leave us a comment and let us know what you would recommend.

Disclaimer: To address the growing use of ad blockers we now use affiliate links to sites like http://Amazon.com, streaming services, and others. Affiliate links help sites like Cord Cutters News, LLC stay open. Affiliate links cost you nothing but help me support my family. We do not allow paid reviews on this site. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from :

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp’s privacy practices here.

Cord Cutters News makes money through affiliate partner links: If you click on a link, we may earn a commission. Our writers and editors create all reviews, news, and other content to inform readers, with no influence from our business team. Learn more about how we make money. We take pains to ensure our site is accurate and up to date, but some information might be different than what you find by visiting a vendor website.

© 2023 Cord Cutters News. All rights reserved.

source







