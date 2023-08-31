How to run Windows 11 on an iPad – XDA Developers









It’s not possible to run Windows 11 natively on an iPad, but there is a workaround

These days, the gap between a great iPad like the iPad Pro and the best Windows tablets, such as the Surface Pro 9, is smaller than ever. Apple has slowly made tweaks to iPadOS by introducing features like Stage Manager that make it more of a laptop replacement. However, it's still not quite there, especially because it doesn't have a desktop environment like Windows 11 tablets do.

But what if we told you that you could blend the best of both worlds and run Windows on your iPad? You're not going to be replacing iPadOS with Windows 11 or running the Microsoft operating system natively, but as long as you have an active internet connection, you can run Windows remotely on an iPad. If you don't have a Windows PC already, you can use Windows 365, Microsoft's enterprise cloud PC service. And if you do have a PC, you can stream your existing PC over the web. We have a look at both methods for you right here.

For most people, the easiest way to run Windows 11 on an iPad is to use Microsoft Remote Desktop. With this method, you can stream an existing PC that you already own through your internet connection, and then use it on your iPad. You'll have to ensure that you're running Windows 11 Pro, though, as this feature is not available in Windows 11 Home.

At any time, you can end the remote session by tapping on the Microsoft Remote Desktop icon on the left of your screen and choosing the Disconnect all PC sessions option.

Keep in mind that this is a remote session, so you might experience input lag depending on your internet connectivity. You will be able to accomplish common tasks, though, like web browsing.

If you don't already have a Windows PC and want to run Windows 11 on your iPad, don't worry! You can use Windows 365, which is Microsoft's cloud PC streaming service intended for enterprise users, but that doesn't mean you can't use it as a consumer. It's easy to sign up, and you get one month free. Then, you pay a minimum of $32 a month, depending on which type of virtual PC you choose.

Once done, you should see the cloud PC you added earlier under the Workspaces section. Click it to launch. As long as you have an active internet connection, you'll be able to keep using this cloud PC. It works just like a regular Windows PC might, and it even adapts to your iPad's screen resolution. I checked out this method, and it was pretty nifty, helping power me through my web-based work without any issues.

While we have mentioned two of the easiest ways you can run Windows 11 on your iPad, there are other more technical methods. You can use a hypervisor, but you'll have to find a copy of Windows on ARM, which is required for the Arm-based M1 chip. But the other options are easier, so we don't recommend it since it could damage your iPad. Instead, we suggest sticking to the method above.

