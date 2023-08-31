Amazon Prime Video New Releases: August 2023 – Den of Geek









Here's everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in August 2023 including Cocaine Bear and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves!

With its list of new releases for August 2023, Prime Video is relying on a heaping dose of fun library movies.

The first of the month brings a big influx of worthwhile flicks, including Galaxy Quest, Saw, F9: The Fast Saga, and Jurassic Park (the last two via Amazon’s Freevee free streaming option). Then some other recents hits arrive later on like the appropriately titled Cocaine Bear on Aug. 15 and the Chris Pine-starring Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on Aug. 25.

August also sees the arrival of a major Amazon Original movie in the form of Red, White & Royal Blue. Based on a New York Times bestselling book, this LGBTQ romance follows a U.S. president’s son and a British prince. Over on the TV side of things, Prime Video subscribers can check out the Sigourney Weaver project The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart on Aug. 4 and Harlan Coben’s Shelter on Aug. 18.

Here is everything else coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this month. Amazon Originals are accompanied by an asterisk.

August 1

L.A. Law (1987)

Matlock (1987)

Minuto para Ganar (Minute to Win It) S1 (2012)

Primate S2 (2023)

3 Idiotas (2017)

A Shot in the Dark (1965)

Amadeus (1984)

American Gigolo (1980)

Behind the Sun (2001)

Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988)

Cahill: U.S. Marshall (1973)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Chato’s Land (1972)

City of Men (2008)

City Slickers (1991)

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Filth (2004)

Frost/Nixon (2009)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gonzo (2008)

Hazlo Como Hombre (2017)

Hollywood: The Great Stars (1963)

I Wish (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Killers (2010)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Missing In Action (1984)

Missing In Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Monster’s Ball (2002)

One for the Money (2012)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Pinero (2001)

Posse (1993)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Red 2 (2013)

Red Dawn (2012)

Rio (2011)

Rio 2 (2014)

Road to El Dorado (2000)

Rumor Has It (2005)

Saw (2004)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Stealth (2005)

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine (2015)

Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969)

Swordfish (2001)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Day of the Jackal (1973)

The Goonies (1985)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

The Punisher (2004)

The Watch (2012)

Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead (1995)

Traffic (2001)

Un Padre No Tan Padre (2017)

Valentina’s Wedding (2018)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Ya veremos (2018)

Yes Man (2008)

August 4

*The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (2023)

August 8

Bones and All (2022)

*Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (2023)

August 10

The Killing Vote (2023)

August 11

2 Guns (2013)

*Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)

August 15

Cocaine Bear (2023)

Of an Age (2023)

August 18

*New Bandits (2023)

*Harlan Coben’s Shelter (2023)

Unseen (2023)

August 22

The Black Demon (2023)

August 24

*Thursday Night Football (2023)

August 25

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Red (2010)

*Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity (2023)

August 29

Champions (2023)

Snowpiercer (2014)

Women Talking (2023)

August 31

Camino A Marte (2017)

Honor Society (2022)

Volverte a ver (2022)

August 1

MacGyver S1-5 (2016)

The Flatshare (2022)

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Damsels in Distress (2011)

Dear Evan Hansen (2021)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Death Rides a Horse (1967)

Death Warrant (1990)

F9: The Fast Saga (2021)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Inferno (2016)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Jurassic World (2015)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Madagascar (2005)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Old (2021)

Parenthood (1989)

Penguins of Madagascar (2014)

Picture This (2008)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Running with the Devil (2019)

Shaft (2000)

Son of the Pink Panther (1993)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Darkest Minds (2018)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

The Revenant (2015)

The Woman in Red (1984)

The Wonderful Country (1959)

Tombstone (1993)

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)

August 8

The Emoji Movie (2017)

August 10

Copshop (2021)

August 18

*Puppy Love (2023)

August 24

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)

