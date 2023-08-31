Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction as LUNC Sees $100,000,000 … – Cryptonews









Terra Luna Classic price prediction is bearish; however, buyers still have hope for a bullish reversal above $0.000169, a support level extended by an upward trendline. The cryptocurrency market has recently been harsh to investors, with most cryptocurrencies unable to produce gains.

Terra Classic (LUNC) experienced a slight price rise, bucking the trend of other large market-cap cryptocurrencies.

Based on statistics from CoinMarketCap, the price of LUNC increased by less than 0.50% during the Asian session.

As of this writing, it was trading at $0.000175, giving it a market cap of $1 billion. Despite the market’s ongoing fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD), trading volume has soared and held near $100,000,000.

For his part in the downfall of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem, Shin Hyun-Seong, co-founder of Terraform Labs, has had his assets frozen by a South Korean court.

According to a November 17 report from a South Korean local news outlet, the court has allowed the forfeiture of 140 billion won ($104 million) in earnings Hyun-seong gained from allegedly selling pre-release LUNA at a high price without telling ordinary investors.

This order by the court is an important pre-trial measure meant to prevent the accused from spending the money before being turned over to authorities for trial. Hyun-seong is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the prosecution into allegations that he illegally profited from the introduction of assets related to the Terra environment.

Simultaneously, the accused is said to have shared sensitive financial information about Chai Corporation’s clients with Terraform Labs.

LUNC is currently facing immediate resistance of around $0.0002200, and a bullish break above this level could push the price of LUNC as high as $0.000276. Further up, the 50-day moving average limits LUNC’s rise to $0.000279 per day.

Since the RSI and MACD indicators are both sell zone, a bearish breakout is very likely. Support will remain near $0.000169 and increased selling pressure and a bearish breakout could lead to more selling until $0.00012 is reached.

Finally, investors may seek to buy above $0.000169 with a target price of $0.00022 or $0.00027.

Dash 2 Trade is a concept developed by Learn 2 Trade, a well-known trading signal company that will launch in the first quarter of 2023. The platform’s goal is to provide investors with market-driven insights to help them make informed decisions.

D2T offers trading signals, social analytics, and even market sentiment analysis to enhance the trading experience. According to the development team, Dash 2 Trade aspires to be the Bloomberg trading terminal for cryptocurrencies. The platform also includes automation and backtesting capabilities for automating trading processes and optimizing all trading methods.

Dash 2 Trade includes a notification service that notifies investors of all new coin listings on centralized exchanges, giving them access to information that was previously only available to elite investors. With so much potential, it’s no surprise that D2T presale numbers have been phenomenal.

Already, the digital currency has raised more than $6,460,873 ($6.4 million).

Calvaria is an exciting new cryptocurrency gaming project that has the potential to dominate the play-to-earn market. Two major barriers to widespread Web3 gaming adoption have been identified by Calvaria developers. While investors see the potential of Web3 games, users do not.

Calvaria’s presale, which is already in stage 4 of 10 and close to $1.8 million, is gaining traction. Investors are flocking to the rapidly growing GameFi project as the price of the native RIA token rises significantly at each presale stage.

Tokens cost $0.025 each in stage 4, but by stage 5, the price had risen to $0.03, and tokens cost $0.055 in stage 10.

TARO is yet another project with the potential to transform the gaming community and the virtual world. The asset’s presale has just begun, and there is already a lot of interest from potential buyers.

RobotEra is a blockchain-based metaverse in which users can create avatars and explore a digital world, and TARO is the platform’s native token. Players in RobotEra have access to a wide range of real estate options, including the ability to buy land, build on it, and expand their regions with various infrastructures.

The goal is to create a metaverse in which everyone feels safe and secure in their personal property holdings. Furthermore, RobotEra has a shared metaverse where users can engage in a variety of activities such as sports, concerts, and other competitive events. The first stage of TARO’s presale is now live, and it is quickly selling out.

