Dogecoin (DOGE) Price To Fall More With Tesla Stock Slump? – CoinGape









Dogecoin (DOGE) Price News: Owing to the volatility in Tesla stock price, meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is facing the repercussions from the automaker. Elon Musk‘s special link to DOGE continues to have an impact due to Tesla’s ups and downs. As the year 2022 approaches the end, crypto market continues to remain stagnant at the same price levels with Bitcoin (BTC) maintaining a below $17,000 level. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies like Terra Classic (LUNC) are experiencing rally due to advancements in community performance.

Also Read: XRP Decouple From Top Crypto; Trading Vol Spikes By 120%

The Tesla Inc. (TSLA) stock price fell to $115.80, losing $7.35 in the day at a loss of 5.97%. This led to a further fall in DOGE price amid a daily drop on Tuesday. As of writing, DOGE price stands at $0.07407, down 2.31% in the last 24 hours, according to price tracking platform CoinMarketCap. The Tesla stock price drop comes after the automaker recently suspended production at its Shanghai plant.

The move came at a time when a China was witnessing a huge surge in Covid infections. The impact of Shanghai plant suspension could be clearly seen as the TSLA price fell 4.90% at the stock market open.

Also Read: Solana Downfall Ahead? DeGods, y00ts Daily Vol Spikes Over Bridging Update

Recently, a wallet which is believed to belong to largest holder of Dogecoin has transferred 3.84 billion DOGE worth $280.6 million. Interestingly, the trade came just as Elon Musk organized a Twitter poll on whether he should continue as the platform’s CEO.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price To Breach Past $20,000 In Early 2023?

XRP Price Flashes “Sell Signal” As SEC vs Ripple Verdict Comes Close

DAILY NEWSLETTER

Your daily dose of Crypto news, Prices & other updates..

Cryptocurrency Prices

News Categories

Crypto Topics

Categories

Contact

Company

Categories

Contact

Company

Close

source







