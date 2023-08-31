PanCakeSwap Investor Sees Big ROI Opportunity In $Golden Token … – Crypto News Flash









The trader made a purchase via PancakeSwap exchange much larger than the previous 30 days of day-to-day buyers of the new coin. Totalling over 6 $BNB coins in value, the $Golden buy-in increased the liquidity pool by 2% [cash fiat]and pushed up token value by 12%.

The reason for this purchase is likely the coming technology. Three applications are slated to be added to the DAO-structured Golden Ecosystem later this year:

These 3 applications together, once running, will create a behemoth of activity for the Golden Inu token. And they will even bring together the Binance-Chain and Ethereum Blockchain communities, once complete. It’s even possible the $Golden token will help lower the gas fees of erc20 tokens — a plan for the DEX, though this is not confirmed.

Trust has been given because Golden Inu launched 2 applications for novice traders & opportunists previously this year:

Add onto these facts that the Golden Inu creator has been vocal the entire time, even hosting Telegram chat Q&As, and maintaining a healthy liquidity pool — hence, no rug pulls, no scamming.The sudden whale activity could be signs for the start of a new bull cycle with the $Golden cryptocurrency.

With the new P2E game on the horizon, perhaps this one crypto trader has privy information on how the game will affect the $Golden crypto’s value or just trusts analytics that exist on what a play-to-earn cryptocurrency game can do for early investments.



The “$Golden Inuverse,” the brand’s first play-2-earn game, will begin its debuting process next week. According to the P2E Game’s roadmap, the official landing page launches next week.

Once profile registration is opened, its expected ‘111’ users will be allowed completely free entry (rumors) onto the crypto-earning game. And there will be in-game purchasing options that range from special characters and weapons to cross-planetary travels.

Every user that registers will have to connect their wallet to the platform. Users will also have to show they are a part of the Golden Inu community by having a minimal amount of the $Golden tokens in their wallet.

Follow us for the latest crypto news!



Free registration is expected to be a ‘sell out’ within days. Various Play-To-Earn crypto gaming communities, which have over 100,000 users collectively, have already been discussing $Golden Inuverse’s release.

The new activity should increase the daily trading volume of the $Golden token tremendously. The trickle down effect of this activity will boost the $Golden token’s branding value and visibility across various coin indexes. This includes the top cryptocurrency indexes CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, Coinbase, and Binance. The ‘boom’ in activities should also have a positive effect on the Golden Inu token price.

For now, the Crypto Whale of the “$Golden liquidity pool” has claimed nearly 2% of the brand’s value and seems to have a ‘hunch’ on where this “Shiba Inu killer” cryptocurrency is going. And the sizable trade has become the symbol of confidence in a brand that proved many ‘Fudders’ [doubters]of the crypto community wrong.

A crypto whale is considered any trader that can purchase enough tokens to influence the value of a token or crypto market significantly. The new $Golden bag holder has enough coins to influence Golden Inu token value by double digits until the market capitalization passes US$500,000.

The sibling token of the bep20, which is currently live on PancakeSwap, will release on the Ethereum blockchain later this year. It will allow ‘swapping’ cross-chains in time. For now, the token is available via the official website [token presale here]. The erc20 token will not be used for the $Golden Inuverse game. It will only be used in conjunction with the $Golden Inu Exchange and $Golden Bazaar platforms.

The buy of over the 6 Binance [$BNB] coins by the new $Golden crypto whale, which came via PancakeSwap, actually values significantly more than the sum of the tokens themselves. Every ‘buy’ or ‘sell’ contributes to the Golden Inu ecosystem. Traders must increase slippage (transaction fees) to 7% to buy the token. Every $1,000 (USD) transaction in Golden Inu, actually values US$1,070.

CryptoNews media outlet just co-signed the Golden Inu token on CoinMarketCap. Traders can purchase the bep20 token on the popular decentralized exchange, PancakeSwap. A video on how to purchase Golden Inu Token can be seen below.



Please follow me on Twitter for deep analysis. Collin is a Bitcoin investor of the early hour and a long-time trader in the crypto and forex market. He’s fascinated by the complex possibilities of blockchain technology and tries to make matter accessible to everyone. His reports focus on developments about the technology for different cryptocurrencies.

Comments are closed.



Crypto News Flash is your number one source for the latest news and information from the world of cryptocurrencies.

About us

Contact us

Legals

Data protection policy

*= Affiliate-Link

Risk warning and disclaimer: The contents of this website are intended solely for the entertainment and information of readers and do not provide investment advice or a recommendation within the context of the Securities Trading Act. The content of this website solely reflects the subjective and personal opinion of the authors. Readers are requested to form their own opinions on the contents of this website and to seek professional and independent advice before making concrete investment decisions. The information found on this site does not contain any information or messages, but is intended solely for information and personal use. None of the information shown constitutes an offer to buy or sell futures contracts, securities, options, CFDs, other derivatives or cryptocurrencies. Any opinions provided, including e-mails, live chat, SMS or other forms of communication across social media networks do not constitute a suitable basis for an investment decision. You alone bear the risk for your investment decisions. Read more!

source







